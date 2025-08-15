Transfer rumors, news: Man United ready to move for Hjulmand

Nedum Onuoha explains how Lamine Yamal is going to continue to develop at Barcelona. (1:03)

Manchester United have an offer prepared for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, while Barcelona have been following Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic's situation closely. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Morten Hjulmand is seen as an alternative to Carlos Baleba. Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

- Manchester United have lined up a move for Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand, The Sun reports. The Red Devils see the 26-year-old as an alternative to Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba, and they have prepared a £50m offer that will be submitted if they fail to sign him. Hjulmand has a release clause in his contract worth £68m, and he has previously worked with manager Ruben Amorim during his time in Lisbon.

- Barcelona could be a late landing spot for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport. The Bianconeri remain keen on offloading the 25-year-old before the transfer window closes, and the Blaugrana have reportedly been monitoring his situation for over a year. Vlahovic, who is out of contract at the Allianz Stadium next summer, has also received interest from Newcastle United and AC Milan, though recent reports indicated that he turned down a switch to the San Siro. Barça have been assessing the market for a long-term replacement for striker Robert Lewandowski, and were also recently looking at Benjamin Sesko before he completed a move to Manchester United.

- Two new clubs have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund. According to Sky Sports' Dhmarmesh Sheth, Borussia Dortmund are watching the situation as the 22-year-old continues talks with AC Milan, but there could also be a route to stay in the Premier League. Meanwhile, the Atalanta target Rodrigo Muniz, but the Cottagers want assurances of his willingness to make the switch to west London before they submit a formal proposal.

- Jadon Sancho has agree personal terms over a move to AS Roma, reports Corriere dello Sport, where he will be paid €5m to €6m-a-year, plus bonuses. Roma have made an offer of a loan for the season with an obligation to make it permanent for €23m next summer. As the 25-year-old is out of contract in a year, he would first need to sign a ceremonial new one-year deal with Manchester United for the agreement to work. Juventus remain interested but need to transfer out Dusan Vlahovic and Douglas Luiz before they can bring anyone in.

- An offer worth £60 million from Tottenham Hotspur for winger Savinho has been turned down by Manchester City, Globo Esporte reports. The Brazil international's representatives have travelled to England to help advance the switch to north London, where he is interested in moving to get more playing time ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Negotiations are continuing as both clubs look to reach an agreement over a fee for the 21-year-old, who directly contributed to nine goals in 29 Premier League matches last season.

play 1:34 Do Barcelona have enough defenders to retain their LaLiga crown? Ale Moreno worries that Barcelona may be left short at the back after Iñigo Martínez's departure.

- AC Milan have announced the signing of defender Zachary Athekame from Young Boys on a contract through to 2030.

- Manchester City women have confirmed the permanent signing of former loanee Laura Wienroither from Arsenal.

- Manchester United women have signed Fridolina Rolfö on a contract until June 2027. Rolfö joins United as a free agent after leaving Barcelona earlier this summer. Read

- Dominic Calvert-Lewin has signed for Leeds United as a free agent after leaving Everton earlier this summer. Read

- Liverpool attacking midfielder Ben Doak is set to complete a £25m move to Bournemouth. (Paul Joyce)

- Sunderland are set to sign France international full-back Nordi Mukiele from PSG. (Fabrice Hawkins)

- Bayern Munich have re-opened talks with Chelsea to secure a deal for Christopher Nkunku, who is available for transfer. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Juventus will sign Randal Kolo Muani from Paris Saint-Germain on loan with an obligation to sign permanently, with the total cost of the deal being between €55m and €58m. (Football Italia)

- Atletico Madrid right-back Nahuel Molina turned down a €20m move to AFC Bournemouth. (Marca)

- Benjamin Pavard is set to leave Internazionale with Lille, Galatasaray and NEOM linked. (Foot Mercato)

- Aston Villa have contacted Barcelona about a deal for full-back Hector Fort, 19. (Marca)

- Bayern Munich remain keen on landing VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade. The 23-year-old and his representatives are willing to waive around €10m from a clause that entitles him to a percentage of the transfer, while there is belief that an offer between €70m and €75m would be accepted. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Tottenham Hotspur are set to make their first official offer for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze. (talkSPORT)

- Talks are continuing between Chelsea and Manchester United as they try to reach an agreement for winger Alejandro Garnacho. (Here We Go Podcast)

- Inter Milan are stepping up their interest in Roma midfielder Manu Koné. (RMC Sport)

- Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is on the radar of Atlético Madrid. (Marca)

- Clubs in the Premier League are weighing up an approach for Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Lee Kang-in. (RMC Sport)

- Atalanta have been offered the chance to sign Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. (Nicoló Schira)

- Nottingham Forest have made an approach to Juventus for midfielder Douglas Luiz. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- A club record-deal worth £42.5m has been agreed by Brentford for Bournemouth winger Dango Ouattara. (The Athletic)

- Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and West Ham United are interested in Girona right-back Arnau Martínez. (Nicoló Schira)

- Multiple clubs are looking at West Ham midfielder Edson Álvarez. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Several teams including Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund are keen on loaning Brighton attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte. (Daily Mail)

- Nottingham Forest are closing in on a deal to sign Ipswich Town attacking midfielder Omari Hutchinson. (The Athletic)

- Middlesbrough are close to signing Manchester City midfielder Sverre Nypan on loan. (Fabrizio Romano)