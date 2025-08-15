Open Extended Reactions

The transfer window is open across Europe, and business is starting to get done. What are ESPN's reporters hearing about possible deals?

Every Friday until September, we'll bring you the latest updates and insights on the biggest transfer news.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

Liverpool are still spending! How many more could arrive at Anfield before the deadline?

There is still quite a bit of work to be done if Marc Guéhi is to join Liverpool. Crystal Palace have so far been firm in their valuation despite the centre-back having one year left on his contract. They want north of £40 million and Liverpool have proved reluctant to stump up that kind of money to this point. Personal terms wouldn't be an issue.

Tottenham Hotspur also hold an interest in the England international and it remains to be seen whether he could be tempted to move across London if Liverpool walk away from talks completely. Palace would be keen on getting Guéhi to sign a new contract but the 25-year-old has to date shown no willingness to enter negotiations. -- James Olley

- Summer transfer window: Grading big signings in men's soccer

- Premier League 2025-26 mega-preview: Team-by-team analysis

- Concept, design, launch: How a new Premier League kit is created

Liverpool have spent big this summer but they have also had plenty of outgoings and, as a result, they are still in need of some reinforcements. With talks over Guéhi ongoing, the Premier League champions have started to address their lack of depth at centre-back with the signing of Giovanni Leoni from Parma. Liverpool agreed a £26m deal to sign the 18-year-old on Wednesday night and his announcement is expected imminently.

At the other end of the pitch, Liverpool's pursuit of another top-class attacker continues. Their interest in wantaway Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak remains, though Newcastle would have to indicate a willingness to do business this summer for Liverpool to return with an improved bid. Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool need at least one more forward so it seems as if it could be a busy end to what has so far been a staggering window. -- Beth Lindop

play 1:20 Laurens: Isak looks likely to stay at Newcastle Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle.

Manchester City moved early, but continue to be linked with big names. What could still happen?

Manchester City are hoping for a quiet end to the transfer window, but it might not work out like that. There's interest from Tottenham in winger Savinho and Galatasaray are keen on goalkeeper Ederson. Pep Guardiola wants to keep both players. They could, however, push to leave and that would give City and Guardiola decisions to make.

Both Savinho and Ederson would need to be replaced -- potentially opening the door to deals for Real Madrid's Rodrygo and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain. City are monitoring both players in case they have to move quickly in the final weeks of the window, should either Savinho or Ederson decide they want to move on. -- Rob Dawson

Donnarumma would be a straight replacement for Ederson, although a totally different profile of keeper. Whereas, to find a successor to Savinho, City will consider other options than just Rodrygo. The first one is Xavi Simons. His agent, Ali Barat, has offered the 22-year-old to City and they are considering him as a good alternative. The RB Leizpig and Netherlands attacking midfielder is valued by the German side at around €70m but they would probably accept an initial €50m plus bonuses.

Another player that Guardiola likes is AS Monaco and France under-21 international Maghnes Akliouche. At 23, he is ready for a big move but there have been no offers so far. City like his profile of a No. 10 playing wide, and he can also play as a No. 8. Again, Monaco would expect a transfer fee around the €50m-€60m mark. -- Julien Laurens

play 1:06 Should Donnarumma have played in the UEFA Super Cup final? Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate if Gianluigi Donnarumma should have played in the UEFA Super Cup final after seemingly being pushed out the club.

What about world champions Chelsea?

Maybe the most significant development in recent days is Christopher Nkunku trying to revive a move to Bayern Munich. The Blues are looking to move on several players after another summer of considerable investment and Nkunku is deemed surplus to requirements, although Enzo Maresca is said to be open to working with him if a move fails to materialise. There has been no falling out in that regard.

However, valuations are an issue, just as they were in January. Nkunku agreed a deal in principle with Bayern back then, but the two clubs could not agree a fee. One source told ESPN that Chelsea want around €50m. There could well be further incomings with Manchester United's Garnacho and Leipzig's Simons of serious interest, but Chelsea are mindful they cannot leave themselves with a bloated squad and would ideally like to negotiate one or two departures first. -- Olley

With Benjamin Sesko now on board, what else are Manchester United doing?

What Manchester United are able to do between now and the end of the window depends on what kind of deals are agreed for Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia. All four are expected to leave before the deadline. And if significant fees can be negotiated, rather than last-minute loan deals, it would give United some flexibility to target a midfielder. The preference is for a young, dynamic player to add legs and energy to Ruben Amorim's team. There's interest in Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, but it's considered a hard deal to do. -- Dawson

play 1:11 Will Man United meet Brighton's valuation for Carlos Baleba? Gab & Juls discuss Manchester United's interest in Carlos Baleba.

With a home World Cup on the horizon, are any USMNT players on the move?

The expectation all summer has been that AC Milan would move on from United States international Yunus Musah. The midfielder's stock plummeted toward the end of last season, and new sporting director Igli Tare said in June that he was looking for midfielders to play a deep-lying role and that Musah "does not have these characteristics." Nottingham Forest and Napoli have both been reported as possible destinations for Musah, but only if Milan's €30m asking price is met. Sources close to the player tell ESPN that Musah might not be leaving just yet. He's been playing as a wing-back in manager Max Allegri's 3-4-3, and could yet start the Serie A season with the Rossoneri.

Reports earlier this week stated that an agreement was in place for Villarreal to acquire USMNT and Orlando City SC right-back Alex Freeman, but multiple sources have denied that is the case to ESPN. Not only does Orlando want Freeman to see out the season, but they want to extend his contract by using the under-22 roster mechanism that would see him have a reduced hit on the salary cap. One possible middle ground is to go ahead with a transfer and then have Freeman loaned back to Orlando to finish out the season. That would secure a set fee before the 2026 FIFA World Cup and have Freeman continue to get steady playing time. Freeman's contract expires at the end of the 2025, but Orlando have a club option for 2026.

play 2:43 Is PSV the best club for Pepi to cement his place as USMNT's No. 9? Mauricio Pedroza and Janusz Michallik discuss Ricardo Pepi's future at PSV.

U.S. international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath won't be returning to Cardiff City in the wake of the team's relegation to League One, and with the World Cup looming on the horizon, it's imperative that he finds a new club. Sources tell ESPN that Horvath is giving a long look to MLS, though teams in the English Championship and Belgium -- where Horvath spent time previously -- are also in the mix.

MLS teams continue to enquire about the availability of U.S. under-23 international and KVC Westerlo midfielder Griffin Yow, with St. Louis City and D.C. United among the interested parties. But with Yow no longer qualifying as a U22 player, such a move will be difficult, given that Westerlo would have to settle for a transfer fee under $1m. That seems unlikely. There's also the fact that if Yow stays in Belgium for two more years, he'll qualify for Belgian citizenship, making a move to other European leagues easier. Belgium allows transfers within the country for an extra week after the international transfer window closes, meaning Yow could move to another Pro League side. -- Jeff Carlisle

Any other interesting deals in the works?

- Atlético Madrid are still in the market for a dribbling wide forward, sources told ESPN, although some at the club aren't optimistic about getting a deal done for the right player. Atlético's most recent signing this week was Giacomo Raspadori, a more central forward, and there's a feeling the team could still do with one more option out wide to complete the squad, capable of unlocking defences. Overall though, coach Diego Simeone and his staff are happy with the effort the club has made in the transfer market this summer, with seven first-team players coming in. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodrigo Faez

STREAM ESPN FC DAILY ON ESPN+ Dan Thomas is joined by Craig Burley, Shaka Hislop and others to bring you the latest highlights and debate the biggest storylines. Stream on ESPN+ (U.S. only).

- Nottingham Forest are finalising a €30m deal for Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, sources have told ESPN. The 23-year-old former PSG player, who scored 17 goals in Ligue 1 last season, has two years left on his contract. Other Premier League clubs including Leeds United wanted him and he also had offers from teams in Germany, but he has decided on a move to the City Ground. -- Laurens

- Forest are also targeting another young Ligue 1 talent, and they have had a second bid rejected by Strasbourg for France under-21 international Dilane Bakwa. This offer was of €31m, €3m more than the first a week ago but still below the €40m (including bonuses) that Strasbourg want for the versatile midfielder. They expect Forest to make a new bid. -- Laurens

- Amine Adli is on his way to Bournemouth, sources have told ESPN. The Premier League club are in the final stages of negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen for the Morocco international. West Ham, Wolves and Sunderland were also interested but Adli, 25, rejected them to join the Cherries. -- Laurens

- Timo Werner has been offered to Lyon, sources have told ESPN. The former Chelsea forward is back at RB Leipzig after his second loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur yielded just one goal and three assists in all competitions last term, and he is not part of the German club's plans. Lyon need at least one new forward and they are considering it. They would want a loan with an option to make it permanent though. -- Laurens

- Wales international Jordan James is on his way out of Stade Rennais. Things never worked out for him in Brittany since his move from Birmingham a year ago. The 21-year-old started only 14 Ligue 1 games last season and he is not part of manager Habib Beye's plans. He could join Parma on loan with an option to make it permanent as negotiations are quite advanced between the two clubs. -- Laurens

- After seeking another opportunity in Spain's second tier with Real Valladolid, former Chivas and Getafe striker José Juan Macías is close to an agreement with Pumas, who recently signed Aaron Ramsey and Keylor Navas. Macías and Pumas are negotiating the terms of the contract but it should be good to go despite the injuries that have kept him off the pitch for most of the year. -- ESPN Mexico

- Cruz Azul are on the brink of losing one of their most important players in defence. Gonzalo Piovi, Inter Miami and La Máquina have been negotiating the terms for the last couple days, and sources have told ESPN that they're close to a deal that would send the Argentine defender to Lionel Messi's team. Piovi, according to sources, has already told Cruz Azul that he's looking forward to the move but they haven't reached an agreement yet. -- ESPN Mexico