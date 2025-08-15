Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has said there has been "no change" on Alexander Isak's situation at the club with the striker unlikely to be in the squad for Saturday's Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

Newcastle rejected a £110m ($145m) bid from Liverpool for Isak this window with the Sweden international absent during the club's preseason fixtures with Howe previously saying his star striker's future isn't his decision.

"There has been no change. All my focus is on Aston Villa tomorrow," Howe told reporters on Friday. "Isak's situation has been clear for a while and that will continue to be the case.

"I always want to be there for him. I don't think Isak would have done as well without that, his team mates, the supporters -- he recognises that, he's an intelligent person."

There is no change to Alexander Isak's situation on Tyneside according to his manager Eddie Howe. Scott Llewellyn | MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Newcastle managed just one win out of their seven preseason games, and Howe believes talk of Isak's departure has affected his side.

"In early preseason, I have not shied away from it being a difficult time. You could see that in our performances," Howe said.

- Premier League news conferences latest updates: Man United, Arsenal, more

- Premier League Week 1 predictions: Big club starting lineups

- What's new in the Premier League: War on holding, keeper rule, RefCam

"But the players are strong mentally, the mood has been good, performances recently have been better. The group has reacted well. Sometimes these things can have a good effect, and we were close anyway. These things can unify you in a way you didn't know possible."

Meanwhile, Newcastle are set to bring in midfielder Jacob Ramsey, and have quietly been getting stronger after a slow start according to Howe.

"I am really pleased, it has been a slow burner this summer. We tried to be active early, that didn't happen. Then you're trying to turn things in a positive way," he said.

"Gradually piece by piece we have been becoming stronger. We have quality players coming in. The top end of the pitch is not ideal, but we have time."