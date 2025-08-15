Nedum Onuoha predicts that his former club Manchester City will win the Premier League this season. (1:44)

Manchester City's Ederson is on a three-man shortlist drawn up by Galatasaray as they step up their attempts to sign a goalkeeper before the transfer deadline, sources have told ESPN.

The Turkish giants are also interested in Inter Milan's Yann Sommer and FC Porto's Diogo Costa as they look to bolster the squad ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Galatasaray have made signing a goalkeeper and a defender their priority in the remaining weeks of the window.

The transfer window in Turkey is open until Sept. 11, but players eligible to play in the Champions League must be registered by Sept. 2. The draw for the league phase will be held on Aug. 28.

City are keen to keep Ederson this summer, despite re-signing 22-year-old James Trafford from Burnley for £27 million ($36.59m).

Despite City's stance, Galatasaray have been given encouragement that a deal for Ederson might be possible.

Ederson's future at Manchester City remains in doubt. Getty

Sources have told ESPN that City value the 31-year-old, who has one year left on his contract, at between £13m and £15m.

There has not yet been formal contact between the two clubs, but meetings have taken place via intermediaries since the start of August.

Should Ederson leave, City could turn their attention to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italy international is surplus to requirements at Paris Saint-Germain and is targeting a move to the Premier League.

Sources have told ESPN that City have enquired about the financial details of a deal for the 26-year-old in case they need to replace Ederson.

Donnarumma, according to sources, is asking for a salary of around £250,000-a-week. PSG are asking for a fee of between £25m and £35m, although there's a feeling that the demands could drop the closer it gets to the transfer deadline.

Donnarumma, who has been replaced at PSG by Lucas Chevalier, also has interest from the Saudi Pro League, but his preference is to stay in Europe.