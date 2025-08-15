Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday in a blockbuster start to the 2025-26 Premier League season as two sides whose rivalry defined the division in the 1990s and early 2000s take each other on once again. Big-name signings for both teams mean fan expectations are high, but the two clubs start at different levels this season.

Arsenal finished second, again, last season but their summer additions, particularly of midfield metronome Martin Zubimendi and prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres, mean fans will expect nothing less than a serious challenge for the title. Mikel Arteta himself knows that a major title is missing: "In terms of performance, when we look at the last three years of the Premier League, we are the team that has scored the most points. But we still need to win a major title. That's what we're missing, because the rest is done," Arteta told ESPN Brasil this week.

Man United, meanwhile, endured their worst finish in the Premier League era, ending up 15th and losing the UEFA Europa League final to an equally dysfunctional (at the time) Tottenham Hotspur. Ruben Amorim had warned about tough times, but on the last day of the season promised that the tide would turn come 2025-26. A massive summer window which saw the complete overhaul of the United attack -- with Bryan Mbuemo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko coming in -- means they will be expected to hit the ground running, and a strong showing against one of the big title contenders will be seen as a must.

All this means that the match promises to be must-watch television. Here's everything you need to about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Aug 17 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11.30 a.m. E.T.; 9:00 p.m. IST and 1.30 a.m. AEST, Monday.)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: Paul Tierney

Injury news:

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D: ACL, est. return late Oct

Joshua Zirzkzee, F: muscle, doubt

Noussair Mazraoui, D: knock, doubt

Ayden Heaven, D: thigh, doubt

Arsenal

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, est. return late Sep

Leandro Trossard, F: muscle, doubt

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United

GK: Andre Onana

CB: Matthijs De Ligt | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Leny Yoro

RWB: Amad | CM: Bruno Fernandes | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Bryan Mbuemo | AM: Matheus Cunha

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

RB: Ben White | CB: William Saliba | CB: Gabriel | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Martin Odegaard | CM: Martin Zubimendi | CM: Declan Rice

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Viktor Gyokeres | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Stats:

Manchester United don't particularly fancy hosting Arsenal. Of the last 18 Premier League games between the two at Old Trafford, Arsenal have won 10 while United have come out with all three points only twice (plus six draws).

On Sunday, though, they do have the chance to create a record. A win and United would mean they become the first team to beat Arsenal 100 times (they are at 99 wins right now). They've only beaten Aston Villa more often (107).

The last time United hosted Arsenal in their first game of the season, United won 4-1 (back in 1989-90).

No team has won as many opening day fixtures as United (22).

Arsenal have scored in each of their last 11 league away games against United (14 goals). They had only managed to score in 10 of their first 22 visits to Old Trafford in the competition (11 goals).

2025-26 will be Arsenal's 100th consecutive season in the English top-flight, the longest ongoing run (Everton next with 72).

Latest news and analysis:

- Premier League news conferences latest updates: Man United, Arsenal, more

The new Premier League season is right around the corner and managers right across the land are speaking in front of the press ahead of their team's opener.

- Premier League 2025-26 mega-preview: Team-by-team analysis

It seems like just last week Liverpool were celebrating their second Premier League title -- and their first one in front of fans. And it seems like just yesterday that Chelsea were celebrating winning Gianni Infantino's beloved inaugural FIFA Club World Cup.

- Rasmus Højlund wants Man United stay with future uncertain - sources

The Denmark striker has made it clear -- both publicly and privately to club bosses -- that his preference is to stay at Old Trafford.

- Man United's André Onana ready to play vs. Arsenal - sources

André Onana is ready to start for Manchester United against Arsenal on Sunday, sources have told ESPN, with the decision now resting with head coach Ruben Amorim.

- Arsenal need 'major title' to seal place with European elite - Arteta

Arteta has led Arsenal to one FA Cup win and two FA Community Shield trophies in his seven years at the club as well as a second-placed finish in the last three Premier League seasons.