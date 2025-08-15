With the ASEAN Women's Championship group stage done and dusted, relive the best goals from match day 3. (1:47)

After an enthralling group stage, the ASEAN Women's Championship -- officially known as the ASEAN MSIG Serenity Cup 2025 -- is down to its final four.

Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar and Australia U-23 are the only teams left in the running to be crowned the latest queens of Southeast Asian football.

The semifinals take place on Saturday, with hosts Vietnam facing off against the Australians before record four-time champions Thailand meet Myanmar.

Having gotten to this stage, every team will be fancying their chances of going all the way and lifting the trophy.

Here's why each of them can -- but also can't -- become champions.

VIETNAM

As the most-experienced team at the ASEAN Women's Championship, Vietnam simply look formidable.

They are the only side still with a perfect record of three wins. Even with two uncapped players, Vietnam headed into the tournament boasting an average of 48 caps per squad member.

This includes nine players with over 50 international appearances to their names, including two centurions in Huỳnh Như and Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Dung.

Như, Tuyết Dung and Phạm Hải Yến are three of Vietnam's four all-time top scorers, combining for over 170 goals. The firepower they boast is remarkable and, in coach Mai Đức Chung, they have a veteran schemer who masterminded their most recent triumph in 2019, as well as previous FIFA Women's World Cup qualification.

In Mai Đức Chung, Vietnam boast one of the most-experienced coaches in Southeast Asian football who was also the mastermind of their last ASEAN Women's Championship triumph in 2019. SPORTFIVE

Their depth also means that Đức Chung has been able to rotate his starting XI without comprising on their quality of performance. It is because of this that it is also difficult to suggest that perhaps their age will catch up with them given he has been able to keep his players relatively fresh.

So what could be the reason that Vietnam don't go all the way?

They could be their own worst enemies -- in the form of the lofty expectations placed on them.

After recent victories at the ASEAN Championship and ASEAN U-23 Championship, Vietnamese football fans will almost be demanding their dominance extends to the Women's Championship.

Whether Đức Chung and his charges can handle this pressure will prove decisive.

THAILAND

Thailand are the most-successful nation in the tournament with four previous wins so they are a proven quantity.

Nonetheless, the team they have sent this time around is notably missing a whole host of seasoned campaigners and has instead been driven by youthful exuberance.

17-year-old Madison Casteen has been a breakout star with three goals, showing maturity beyond her years leading the line on her own. Her tally has been bettered by Janista Jinantuya, who has been unstoppable coming in from the left to bag four goals so far at the tournament.

Thailand have done well to reach the semifinals of the ASEAN Women's Championship despite fielding a young and inexperienced squad, with Pluemjai Sontisawat one of many emerging as a promising talent. SPORTFIVE

All over the park, Thailand have precociously-talented individuals who hardly look out of place against some more-experienced opponents but perhaps they are just lacking that necessary bit of experience.

A 1-0 loss to Vietnam in their final Group A tie is hardly anything to be ashamed of yet that would have served as a reminder as to the quality they have to match it with. Although the Vietnamese did not run riot, they were in full control for much of the 90 minutes.

The fresh-faced Thais will certainly show no fear but it remains to be seen if they have the necessary mettle to become champions.

MYANMAR

Myanmar have already lived up to their billing as dark horses of the tournament.

When defending champions Philippines were expected to be the dominant force in Group B, it was Myanmar instead who ended up finishing on top. A crucial 2-1 win over Australia U-23 in the opening round of fixtures set the stage for what has proven to be an impressive campaign so far.

With five goals already to her name, Myanmar captain Win Theingi Tun is the current top scorer at the ASEAN Women's Championship. SPORTFIVE

In captain Win Theingi Tun, the tournament's current top scorer on five goals, Myanmar have a spearhead that will cause problems for any team in the region.

What has perhaps been most impressive about them is how well-organised they have been, conceding just once each in tricky tests against the Australians and Philippines.

But do Myanmar have enough quality spread across the field to become champions? That remains the biggest question mark hanging over them.

AUSTRALIA U-23

A shock opening loss to Myanmar meant that Australia U-23 initially looked like they could be in for a disappointing campaign.

In impressive fashion, they bounced back to beat Philippines - which then put them firmly on course for the semis given they would finish the group stage against minnows Timor-Leste.

They duly got the job done in style -- with a 9-0 rout of the Timorese meaning they will be heading into Saturday high on confidence.

Australia U-23 will head into the semifinals of the ASEAN Women's Championship brimming with confidence after finishing the group stage with a 9-0 rout of Timor-Leste. SPORTFIVE

There is no reason why the Australians should not be contending, even if they are an age-group outfit. After all, Australia is one of world football's leading lights. Naturally, their next generation should still be of a strong calibre, especially given how developed the A-League Women is compared to other domestic women's competition around Southeast Asia.

Perhaps the main doubt over their credentials is the same as the Thais.

Given their youth, will the Australians be savvy enough when they come up against seasoned and wily opposition?

They will not need to wait long for a chance to answer that question, given they will be up against the most-experienced of all when they meet Vietnam on Saturday.