Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has said he is not happy as the wait to register new signings Joan García and Marcus Rashford drags on ahead of Saturday's LaLiga opener against Mallorca.

García should be registered after the league granted Barça permission to allocate 80% of injured goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen's salary on a replacement as the Germany international will be out for more than four months following back surgery.

A source told ESPN Barça's board of directors are also prepared to put up a €7 million ($8.1m) bank guarantee against future earnings to create space within their salary cap to register Rashford as well.

However, on the eve of the champions kicking off their title defence, both signings' registrations are still pending.

"You can imagine that I'm not happy about that, but I know the situation and I believe in the club," Flick said in a news conference.

"We have to wait till tomorrow [Saturday]. I think it was the same situation last season also. We just focus on what we can change, what we have in our hands and as for the other things, I believe in the club."

The need for Rashford to be available increases with striker Robert Lewandowski a major fitness doubt to face Mallorca.

The England forward, who has joined on a season-long loan from Manchester United, is one of two options to replace Lewandowski through the middle. The other is Ferran Torres.

Flick also confirmed that García, a €25m ($29m) signing from local rivals Espanyol, starts as No. 1 ahead of Wojciech Szczesny and Ter Stegen.

"It is a decision from everyone at the club to sign Joan because he's the future of the club," Flick said.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick said he has faith the club will resolve the registration situation. JOSEP LAGO/AFP via Getty Images

"What I can have seen in training, he's a really great goalkeeper. And, for me, [Szczęsny] is the right person behind him because he has a lot of experience and also he supports him a lot."

While García and Rashford improve Barça's options in goal and attack, they have been weakened in defence following Iñigo Martínez's surprise departure for the Saudi Pro League this week.

Martínez was a regular as Barça won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa last term and Flick was sad to see the experienced centre-back join Al Nassr.

"I was really a little bit surprised about that, but I could totally understand him," the Barça coach said.

"I'm not happy that he left because he was a fantastic player. He has a great personality. He was one of the leaders.

"I really appreciate that I was the coach in this last season here because he was outstanding for me, not only as a player, but also as a person in the dressing room."

The challenge facing Flick in his second season in charge of Barça is very different to his first.

Expectations were low last year, but after winning three trophies and reaching the Champions League semifinal, there is now pressure to hit those heights again.

"We started our mission last season and we want to continue," Flick said. "When you win three titles, it's not the end. It's just like the progress. The progress is that also we continue.

"We are focused and we want to win every match. It's all about winning. I think we are in a good way, but we know also the opponents are very good in LaLiga and we have to give our best.

"It's always about the results at the end. I think we have the quality to be a better team, but it depends on the results. The most important thing is that we have a deep belief in our mission, in our style, how we want to play. Everyone has to have self-confidence about these things."