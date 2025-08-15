Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have signed Fridolina Rolfö on a contract until June 2027.

ESPN first reported the news earlier on Friday.

Rolfö joins United as a free agent after leaving Barcelona earlier this summer.

"It's really exciting to be joining Manchester United, not just because of the size and history of the club, but also to become part of the journey the club is on in the women's game," Rolfö said.

Fridolina Rolfö joins Manchester United after a successful spell at Barcelona. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

"I have been fortunate to enjoy lots of success at Barcelona and other clubs I have played for, and now I want the same at Manchester United.

"The WSL is probably the strongest league in the world right now, so that was a big part of the appeal of coming here, as well as the chance to help the team establish itself in the Champions League.

"I can't wait to work with Marc [Skinner], his staff and my new team-mates and get started with this new adventure in my career."

Rolfö, 31, played a major role in Barca's dominance of European football since her arrival at the club from German side Wolfsburg four years ago.

She won 13 trophies, including four Liga F titles and two Champions Leagues.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton was used in this report.