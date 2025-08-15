Hansi Flick speaks about Barcelona's ability to register Joan García and Marcus Rashford before the new LaLiga season. (0:55)

Defender Jules Koundé has agreed a new five-year contract with Barcelona, extending his stay until 2030, the Catalan club announced on Friday.

Koundé's previous deal was due to expire in 2027 but talks have been ongoing for several months over prolonging his terms.

The 26-year-old becomes the latest in a string of players to commit their long-term future to Barça this year, following Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Gavi and Pedri, among others.

"I'm very happy here, I feel comfortable in the team and I'm very motivated by the club's ambition," he said this month. "Every year we fight for all the titles and I have no intention of leaving."

Jules Koundé has committed his future to Barcelona. Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona signed Koundé from Sevilla in 2022 for an initial fee of around €55 million ($64.3m).

The France international began his career at the club as a centre-back before being converted to a right-back by previous coach Xavi Hernández.

He has continued to play on the right of the back four under current boss Hansi Flick, helping the team win LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa last season.

During his three seasons at the club to date, as well as winning two league titles, he has amassed 141 appearances and scored seven goals, including the winner in the Copa final against Real Madrid earlier this year.