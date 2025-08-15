Open Extended Reactions

Pep Guardiola has said he hopes Savinho will stay at Manchester City "for many, many years" but admits the decision about whether or not to remain at the Etihad Stadium will be left to the Brazil international.

Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with City about the possibility of signing Savinho before the transfer deadline.

Guardiola wants to keep the 21-year-old as part of his squad. However, it's usually club policy to let players leave if they express a desire to move on.

"If Tottenham, or any other club, wants a player, you should call the club, right? It's the same like we do," Guardiola told a news conference on Friday.

- Premier League 2025-26 mega-preview

- Week 1 predictions: Big club starting lineups

- What's new in the Premier League?

"The only thing I'm concerned about today is that Savinho will be with us all the season, and hopefully for many, many years.

"Because at 21-years-old with the potential he has, playing a lot of minutes, he has to improve in final decisions, he's an extraordinary player.

"But at the end, as always, the desire of the player prevails above everything, and after that there has to be an agreement with the club. If you don't make an agreement, the player will be here."

Savinho won't be part of the City squad for their opening game of the Premier League at Wolves on Saturday after picking up an injury.

Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol are also absent, but Rodri is set to make the trip to Molineux despite fears he could be ruled out until after the September international break as he continues his comeback from knee ligament surgery.

"He is so soon to be coming back," Guardiola said.

Tottenham have made contact with City about signing Savhino. Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

"Importantly, his knee is perfect. Now he needs to bring minutes into training sessions and a few into games when possible. We don't want him to come back and then step back because it's not dynamic when you can't get rhythm.

"He's made good training sessions. He will travel [to Wolves] and we will decide whether he gets a few minutes. Hopefully he can in the next three games and then after the international break he can help us."