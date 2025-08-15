The "Futbol Americas" crew discuss Inter Miami's 4-1 defeat to Orlando City, and look at how much the team have struggled without Lionel Messi. (1:52)

While we don't suppose he intends to come out of retirement any time soon, David Beckham has announced the launch of his brand-new signature Adidas boot, which comes in a colorway that has become highly symbolic to the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star.

The new Predator Elite has been designed in collaboration with Beckham, himself a longtime Adidas brand ambassador, and signifies the 50-year-old's second limited-edition boot drop following the launch of the Predator 24 last year.

David Beckham received his latest signature Adidas Predators on Friday, the Three Stripes brand announced. Adidas

The boots are modeled to resemble the classic Predator boots favored by Beckham during his playing days, namely the Predator Accelerator that was first released in 1998 and featured similar curved stripes and oversized foldover tongue.

However, there is one notable change with the Predator Elite coming in an absolutely eye-popping shade of pink, drawn from the colors of Inter Miami CF, the MLS side co-owned by Beckham.

David Beckham's pink Predators will be worn by Rodrigo De Paul, the latest star signing of Inter Miami, the club the Englishman co-owns. Adidas

While star man Lionel Messi will be wearing his own line of signature Adidas boots, the new Beckham Predators are likely to be worn by Pedri, Éder Militão, Alessia Russo and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí -- as well as Inter Miami's latest marquee signing (and Messi's fellow countryman) Rodrigo De Paul, who joined the club on loan from Atlético Madrid at the tail end of July.

There can't be many other examples of a new signing making his first few appearances for his new club in boots designed by his team's co-owner. In fact, we're fairly certain it could be a footballing first.