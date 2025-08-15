Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool launched the defense of their Premier League title with a dramatic 4-2 win against Bournemouth on a night when Anfield paid an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota. Goals from Federico Chiesa (88th minute) and Mohamed Salah (94th) sealed victory after Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo struck twice in the second half to cancel out goals from Hugo Ekitike and Cody Gakpo.

With the champions playing their first competitive fixture at Anfield since the tragic death of Jota last month, supporters sang Jota's name and unfurled banners dedicated to the Portugal forward. A minute's silence was also observed in memory of Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also killed in the car crash in early July. At the end of the game, Salah appeared tearful as he applauded the Kop singing Jota's name. -- Mark Ogden

Chiesa makes himself the hero

Liverpool might just have found themselves a new hero. Chiesa is already adored at Anfield, despite playing only 104 minutes in the Premier League last season after his £12 million move from Juventus. The Italy international's endeavor and temperament -- coupled with his catchy terrace chant to the tune of Dean Martin's "Sway" -- have ensured his popularity among the Liverpool faithful, though Slot's reluctance to offer him meaningful game time had seemed to suggest that an Anfield exit was on the cards this summer.

With his future at Anfield in question, Federico Chiesa delivered a moment for Liverpool fans to savor. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, with a stunning 88th-minute volley against Bournemouth, Chiesa might just have revived his Liverpool career. Having surrendered a two-goal advantage on Friday night, the champions were in desperate need of inspiration. They found it in the unlikeliest of places, with Chiesa scoring just six minutes after his introduction from the bench. There will no doubt be plenty of speculation over the 27-year-old's future in the coming weeks, but should he remain at Liverpool, he has proven he can play a valuable role this term. -- Beth Lindop

Szoboszlai creates a midfield problem for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has a big problem to solve in his midfield. The solution is obvious, but Liverpool have gone so heavily for attacking players this summer that it might not be quite so simple as waiting for Ryan Gravenberch to return to the team. With the Netherlands international suspended for this game, Slot paired Dominik Szoboszlai with Alexis Mac Allister in midfield behind a front four of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Gakpo and Salah.

The problem with that selection was quickly apparent with Szoboszlai spending more time attacking than defending, leaving Mac Allister to patrol the defensive area on his own. Restoring Gravenberch in place of Szoboszlai would help solve the problem, but that would take away some of Liverpool's attacking verve, and the club is clearly keen to crank up its firepower this season with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak still a priority target. Isak's arrival would only add to Liverpool's attacking options while leaving the midfield untouched and at risk of problems when or if Mac Allister or Gravenberch are not available.

Liverpool will score plenty this season, but unless they tighten up in midfield, they will concede plenty too. -- Ogden

Ekitike enjoys dream debut, but teething problems clear

While his fellow new arrivals had middling performances, Hugo Ekitike tallied a goal and an assist in his debut. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Much of the noise surrounding Liverpool this summer has revolved around their pursuit of wantaway Newcastle striker Isak. But, on his Premier League debut, Ekitike showed he has no intention of being anyone's understudy this season -- no matter what business Liverpool do between now and the end of the window.

The 22-year-old -- who signed for an initial £69 million from Eintracht Frankfurt last month -- got his Anfield career off to a dream start by netting the opening goal against Bournemouth, and it was no less than his all-action first-half display deserved. Just like in the FA Community Shield last week, the Frenchman made himself a nuisance to the opposition defenders and showed an impressive understanding with his new teammates.

After a busy summer in the transfer market, Liverpool are the first reigning champions to name as many as four players in their opening-day starting XI who are making their Premier League debuts for the club (Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz). That none of those players finished the game shows that there are likely to be some early issues as this new-look team tries to jell. But even if Liverpool return to negotiating table for Isak in the coming weeks, Ekitike, at least, looks to be off to a promising start on Merseyside. -- Lindop

Semenyo shows his class, but can Bournemouth keep him?

Semenyo produced an attacking master class by scoring twice for Bournemouth and almost helping the Cherries to a shock draw at Anfield. The 25-year-old Ghana international struck twice in 12 minutes to haul Bournemouth level at 2-2 before Chiesa and Salah struck late to seal a 4-2 Liverpool win.

Semenyo's performance will have alerted those clubs still looking for a striker -- hello, Newcastle -- of his ability to score at Premier League level. Semenyo hit 13 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth last season, prompting summer interest from Manchester United, who eventually moved for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko. But with the transfer window still open for another two weeks, Semenyo's performance at Anfield could prompt more attention for the player. He has pace, power and a calm finishing technique, so Bournemouth might have a battle on their hands to keep him. -- Ogden

Diogo Jota never to be forgotten at Anfield

Only a few short months ago, Anfield was united in joy as Liverpool ended a memorable campaign by lifting the Premier League trophy in front of more than 60,000 fans. Few could have imagined then that the next time Arne Slot's side took to the pitch in the top flight, those same supporters would be coming together to mourn the loss of one of their beloved players.

The impact of Diogo Jota's passing, and that of his brother Andre Silva, has been keenly felt on Merseyside, and the outpouring of love and sadness ahead of Friday night's match offered further evidence of the scale of this unimaginable loss. Before kickoff, fans of both Bournemouth and Liverpool joined together in an impeccably observed minute's silence, before supporters held up cards to create mosaics in both players' memory. Over the course of the evening, Jota's song could also be heard ringing out from all four corners of the stadium. It was an important reminder of the emotional toll the tragedy is likely to take on everyone at the club -- not just in the short term, but for the foreseeable future.

Fans at Anfield lifted cards to create mosaics in tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Liverpool have already committed to retiring Jota's No. 20 jersey, with a number of permanent tributes planned for the coming weeks and months. What is clear, though, is that inside Anfield, Jota's legacy will live on forever. -- Lindop

VAR saves Senesi from opening-night red card

Marcos Senesi can claim the dubious distinction of being at the center of the first VAR controversy of the 2025-26 season. The Bournemouth defender avoided a red card despite appearing to deny Ekitike a clear run at goal with a deliberate handball.

With the game just 13 minutes old, Senesi stopped a Liverpool through ball with his hand, just as Ekitike looked set to break forward and run straight towards Djordje Petrovic in the Bournemouth goal. Referee Anthony Taylor inexplicably awarded a free kick to Bournemouth, and VAR did not get involved to overturn the decision and leave Argentina defender Senesi facing red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity. Why? Because VAR deemed Ekitike -- who was just inside the Bournemouth half -- to be too far away from goal for him to have a clear chance of scoring. -- Ogden