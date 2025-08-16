Transfer rumors, news: Donnarumma to replace Ederson at City?

Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could replace Éderson at Manchester City if he decides to leave the club for Galatasaray, while Newcastle United have turned their attention to PSG striker Gonçalo Ramos. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

- Liverpool sign defender Giovanni Leoni, 18, from Parma

- Sources: Ederson on three-man Gala shortlist

- Flick 'not happy' amid Rashford salary cap woes

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester City are pondering a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if Éderson decides to leave the club, The Guardian reports. Galatasaray have reportedly made a €10 million offer to sign Ederson, who is said to be "considering his future, though City boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to let the Brazil international leave. Donnarumma, meanwhile, has been made available for transfer by PSG following the French club's €40m signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

- Newcastle United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos, according to Sky Sports News. The Portugal international is being lined up as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who has been heavily linked with a £150m move to Liverpool this summer. A deal for Ramos is expected to be "difficult", although he remains a primary target for the Magpies after they missed out on signing Benjamin Šeško to Manchester United. The likes of PSG's Randal Kolo Muani, Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and FC Porto's Samu Aghehowa are also reported striker targets for Newcastle, who are also closing in on a £40m deal to sign Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

- Bayern Munich and Chelsea remain in talks over a potential deal for attacker Christopher Nkunku, Sky Germany reports, with a transfer fee of around €40m expected to be enough to convince Chelsea to sanction his exit. Nkunku, 27, is keen on returning to the Bundesliga, having struggled for game time since joining Enzo Maresca's side for €60m in 2023. Bayern's pursuit of the France international is thought to be fueled by Stuttgart's complete refusal to negotiate the transfer of Germany U21 striker Nick Woltemade, as they recently rejected a €60m offer.

- Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Manchester City full back Rico Lewis this summer, says Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations are ongoing between the two Premier League clubs, although Forest's most recent proposal wasn't enough to convince City. Lewis, 20, is thought to be keen on moving to the East Midlands, with game time not a guarantee under Pep Guardiola this season. Lewis is a Manchester City Academy graduate and England international, having represented his country five times since his debut in 2023.

- Manchester United have pulled the plug on a potential move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to The Athletic. The 21-year-old midfielder is keen on joining United, but sources told ESPN that Brighton want over £105m, and that fee is too high as things stand. Direct contact was established between the two clubs, but with the Cameroon international under contract until June 2028, Brighton won't let him go cheaply.

EXPERT TAKE

CONFIRMED DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- Bayer Leverkusen have offered a one-year contract to former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf. (Sky Germany)

- Bournemouth are "desperate" to sign Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, but the Blues will only sanction a loan exit. (Sun)

- Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is "one step away" from joining Nottingham Forest. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace value Marc Guéhi's transfer at over £40m, amid reported interest this summer from Liverpool. (Sky Sports News)

- Positive contact has been established between Roma and Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey. According to the transfer insider, Bailey will join Roma on loan with a future transfer option if negotiations continue to trend in the right direction. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Palmeiras have rejected a €15m offer from AC Milan for right-back Agustín Giay. The Argentina Under-20 international is also wanted by the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and Napoli. (UOL)

- Lucas Paquetá is exploring his options this summer ahead of a potential West Ham United exit. The Brazil international midfielder considers a summer move a distinct "possibility." (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Diraiyah are plotting a bold move for Al Nassr midfielder Otávio in the coming weeks. The 30-year-old is also wanted by several clubs in Turkey. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Amine Adli has told Bayer Leverkusen that he wants to join Bournemouth this summer and talks are underway between the two clubs over the structure of the deal. (Footmercato)

- Brentford are set to rival the likes of Southampton, Leicester City and Bournemouth for Lorient and Cameroon midfielder Arthur Avom. (Football Insider)

- Anderlecht have their sights set on signing Schalke 04 striker Moussa Sylla, with Kasper Dolberg expected to leave the Belgian club in the coming weeks. (Sacha Tavolieri)