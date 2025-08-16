Transfer rumors, news: Eze keen on Spurs move, amid Arsenal links

Gab & Juls debate whether Eberechi Eze will be a good fit for Tottenham or Arsenal. (1:32)

Tottenham Hotspur could find themself front of the queue to land Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, while Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma could replace Ederson at Manchester City if he decides to leave the club for Galatasaray. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

TRENDING RUMORS

- Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is keen on a move to Tottenham Hotspur, says Fabrizio Romano. Eze, 27, has been heavily linked with a transfer to Arsenal and has two years remaining on his contract, which sources told ESPN contains a £68 million release clause which is due to run out at some point in August. Eze has scored 34 goals and contributed 23 assists in 146 Premier League appearances since joining Palace from Queen's Park Rangers in 2020.

- Manchester City are pondering a move for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma if Ederson decides to leave the club, The Guardian reports. Galatasaray have reportedly made a €10 million offer to sign Ederson, who is said to be "considering his future, though City boss Pep Guardiola is reluctant to let the Brazil international leave. Donnarumma, meanwhile, has been made available for transfer by PSG following the French club's €40m signing of Lucas Chevalier from Lille.

- Newcastle United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain striker Gonçalo Ramos, according to Sky Sports News. The Portugal international is being lined up as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who has been heavily linked with a £150m move to Liverpool this summer. A deal for Ramos is expected to be "difficult", although he remains a primary target for the Magpies after they missed out on signing Benjamin Sesko to Manchester United. The likes of PSG's Randal Kolo Muani, Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson and FC Porto's Samu Aghehowa are also reported striker targets for Newcastle, who are also closing in on a £40m deal to sign Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

- Bayern Munich and Chelsea remain in talks over a potential deal for attacker Christopher Nkunku, Sky Germany reports, with a transfer fee of around €40m expected to be enough to convince Chelsea to sanction his exit. Nkunku, 27, is keen on returning to the Bundesliga, having struggled for game time since joining Enzo Maresca's side for €60m in 2023. Bayern's pursuit of the France international is thought to be fueled by Stuttgart's complete refusal to negotiate the transfer of Germany U21 striker Nick Woltemade, as they recently rejected a €60m offer.

- Nottingham Forest are pushing to sign Manchester City full back Rico Lewis this summer, says Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations are ongoing between the two Premier League clubs, although Forest's most recent proposal wasn't enough to convince City. Lewis, 20, is thought to be keen on moving to the East Midlands, with game time not a guarantee under Pep Guardiola this season. Lewis is a Manchester City Academy graduate and England international, having represented his country five times since his debut in 2023.

EXPERT TAKE

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Kingsley Coman has left Bayern Munich to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr. The France international, who joined Bayern on a two-year loan from Juventus in 2015 before agreeing a permanent deal with the German side in 2017, will now link up with Cristiano Ronaldo as well as fellow summer signings Iñigo Martínez and João Félix, at Al Nassr. Read

- England goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse has signed a new contract with NWSL side Orlando Pride through the 2027 season.

OTHER RUMORS

- Manchester United have pulled the plug on a potential £110m move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba. (The Athletic)

- Crystal Palace are looking to Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss to replace Eberechi Eze. (Athletic)

- Nottingham Forest have agreed a €31.5m deal to sign Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Bayer Leverkusen have offered a one-year contract to former Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf. (Sky Germany)

- Bournemouth are "desperate" to sign Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, but the Blues will only sanction a loan exit. (Sun)

- Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz is "one step away" from joining Nottingham Forest. (Nicolo Schira)

- Crystal Palace value Marc Guéhi's transfer at over £40m, amid reported interest this summer from Liverpool. (Sky Sports News)

- Positive contact has been established between Roma and Aston Villa forward Leon Bailey. According to the transfer insider, Bailey will join Roma on loan with a future transfer option if negotiations continue to trend in the right direction. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Fenerbahce have reached a €10m deal over the transfer of Arsenal left back Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Sporx)

- Palmeiras have rejected a €15m offer from AC Milan for right-back Agustín Giay. The Argentina Under-20 international is also wanted by the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Benfica and Napoli. (UOL)

- Lucas Paquetá is exploring his options this summer ahead of a potential West Ham United exit. The Brazil international midfielder considers a summer move a distinct "possibility." (Fabrizio Romano)

- Roma have rejected Inter Milan's proposal to sign midfielder Manu Kone. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Al Diraiyah are plotting a bold move for Al Nassr midfielder Otávio in the coming weeks. The 30-year-old is also wanted by several clubs in Turkey. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Amine Adli has told Bayer Leverkusen that he wants to join Bournemouth this summer and talks are underway between the two clubs over the structure of the deal. (Footmercato)

- Brentford are set to rival the likes of Southampton, Leicester City and Bournemouth for Lorient and Cameroon midfielder Arthur Avom. (Football Insider)

- Anderlecht have their sights set on signing Schalke 04 striker Moussa Sylla, with Kasper Dolberg expected to leave the Belgian club in the coming weeks. (Sacha Tavolieri)