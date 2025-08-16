Antoine Semenyo has thanked the "football family" for the support he received after being subjected to alleged racist abuse during Bournemouth's 4-2 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on Friday.

The Premier League's opening game was briefly halted in the first half as referee Anthony Taylor went to report a complaint made by the Bournemouth winger.

Semenyo scored twice in the second half to help bring his side back from two goals down before the hosts went on to emerge victorious.

In a statement addressing the incident, which is the subject of Merseyside Police and Premier League investigations, Liverpool said: "We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football."

Semenyo shared a post on social media on Saturday that read: "Last night at Anfield will stay with me forever -- not because of one person's words, but because of how the entire football family stood together.

"To my @afcbournemouth teammates who supported me in that moment, to the @LiverpoolFC players and fans who showed their true character, to the @premierleague officials who handled it professionally -- thank you. Football showed its best side when it mattered most.

"Scoring those two goals felt like speaking the only language that truly matters on the pitch. This is why I play -- for moments like these, for my teammates, for everyone who believes in what this beautiful game can be.

"The overwhelming messages of support from across the football world remind me why I love this sport. We keep moving forward, together."

Antoine Semenyo scored a brace after reporting being racially abused by a spectator at Anfield. Michael Steele/Getty Images

Speaking after the match, Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk said he believes football has to continue to try to educate the next generation about racism after labelling the abuse aimed at Semenyo as a "disgrace."

While Van Dijk agreed it was symptomatic of a wider problem not restricted to football he said greater attempts had to be made to change the mindset as campaigns like taking the knee and "Kick Racism out of football" had not been able to eradicate the issue.

"What else can we do? Because this is the very odd one [case] that has managed to say something that is obviously a disgrace," he said.

"The only thing we can do is deal with it by dealing with him personally and try to educate the next generation. That is the only way to try and kick it out, in my opinion.

"I can't believe it. These things shouldn't happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes.

Virgil van Dijk was informed of the incident by the referee during the first half at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"First and foremost these things should never happen in the world, not only football. I am happy to say I don't see it happening up until today actually.

"But in general racism is not of this world in my opinion, but if we are to be realistic, unfortunately, it still exists and that is the painful side of it.

"We have to deal with it in the here and now."

- Report: Liverpool strike late to beat Bournemouth in emotional opener

- Premier League table

Van Dijk offered words of support to Semenyo both on the pitch and after the game.

The Netherlands international added: "I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn't happen.

"I've had loads of conversations with him about it: first and foremost I wanted to know what happened and I am glad the authorities are dealing with it all.

"But we stand with him completely and anything he needs for support, I am here for him. We are all here for him, to be honest, but the club as well and they are dealing with it in the right way, I am fully confident about that."

Information from PA contributed to this report