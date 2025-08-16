Open Extended Reactions

Jeremy Monga made history with his goal for Leicester City on Saturday. Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history when he found the back of the net during his team's 2-1 defeat at Preston North End on Saturday.

Monga, aged 16 years and 37 days old, beat the record that had been held by Jude Bellingham who set the previous mark when scoring for Birmingham City in 2019 aged 16 years and 63 days.

The substitute entered the history books when cancelling out Alfie Devine's early opener.

However, Milutin Osmajic struck five minutes from full-time to secure the points for Preston.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Stoke made it two wins from two matches and piled on the misery for crisis-club Sheffield Wednesday.

Owls fans were still protesting against owner Dejphon Chansiri when Million Manhoef put the visitors ahead inside the opening minute.

Early in the second half Manchester City loanee Divin Mubama scored his second goal of the season before Manhoef struck again to wrap up a 3-0 win.

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owners watch their team fall to a second-straight defeat on Saturday. Cody Froggatt/PA Images via Getty Images

A late Jay Stansfield penalty and a Lyndon Dykes goal eight minutes into stoppage time gave Birmingham a dramatic 2-1 win at Blackburn, who led through Todd Cantwell.

Isaac Price scored twice and Jed Wallace added a third as West Brom sank Wrexham 3-2 in front of their movie star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac -- the actor formerly known as Rob McElhenney.

Lewis O'Brien equalised three minutes before half-time, but there was no Hollywood ending for the hosts despite Sam Smith's stoppage-time strike.

Goals from Brandon Thomas-Asante, Ephron Mason-Clark and Victor Torp saw Coventry come from 3-2 down to win 5-3 at Derby.

A lucky Bobby Thomas goal put City ahead but Derby hit back through Callum Elder's free-kick.

Haji Wright and Carlton Morris both scored from the spot and Ebou Adams fired Derby ahead before Coventry staged their dramatic comeback.

First-half goals from Harry Darling and Josh Sargent gave Norwich a 2-1 win at Portsmouth, who scored a consolation through Adrian Segecic while Colby Bishop missed a penalty.

Hayden Hackney, Alfie Jones and Delano Burgzorg were on target as Middlesbrough won 3-0 at Millwall and Brazilian winger Ronald's goal ensured Swansea sank Sheffield United 1-0.

Luca Kjerrumgaard grabbed a brace as Watford beat QPR 2-1, with Kieran Morgan hitting a consolation, while Charlton drew 0-0 at Bristol City.

Information from PA and ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report