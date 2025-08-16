A brace by Win Theingi Tun has seen Myanmar come from behind and beat Thailand 2-1 to advance into the ASEAN Women's Championship final. (1:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Win Theingi Tun may not be playing for one of the leading teams in Southeast Asia, let alone on the continent or even the world.

But there can be no denying just what a force of nature she is.

With 85 goals to her name, she is currently 14th in the list of top international women's scorers by country. Only five ahead of her remain active and these include world-class players such as Marta, Vivianne Miedema and Eugénie Le Sommer.

Her average of 0.96 goals per international outing surpasses all those names.

Having won her first cap in 2014, she missed Myanmar's earlier glory days in Southeast Asian football -- when they won two of the first three editions of the ASEAN Women's Championship in 2004 and 2007.

She has come close to tasting glory on the regional stage. A year after her international debut, she was part of the Myanmar side that finished runners-up at the ASEAN Women's Championship.

She also had a Southeast Asian Games silver medal from two years ago.

Now, in 2025, she is seemingly on a one-woman mission to rectify that.

- Catch all the ASEAN Women's Championship action live on the ASEAN United FC YouTube channel here!

On Saturday, Win Theingi Tun scored both goals as Myanmar claimed a 2-1 semifinal win over Thailand to advance into Tuesday's ASEAN Women's Championship decider.

Since May Thet Mon Myint opened Myanmar's account in their first group-stage game, the seven goals they have since scored have all come from Win Theingi Tun.

Obviously, it has not been all her. Even if she has been the one putting the ball into the back of the net, the work of her teammates -- both offensively and defensively -- has been equally crucial in Myanmar getting this far.

Yet, it cannot be refuted that, in Win Theingi Tun, Myanmar have a genuine star who is capable of leading them to glory off her own boot.

It hardly mattered that a change in system on Saturday saw her switch to the left side of attack, with May Htet Lu coming into the starting XI to play as the spearhead.

After Thailand fortuitously took the lead in the 6th minute, when an attempted clearance ricocheted off Wiranya Kwaensikarm's foot before rolling into the back of the net, it was no surprise that Myanmar's response came from Win Theingi Tun.

And coach Tetsuro Uki's decision to play his talismanic captain out wide proved to be a masterstroke, as it was on the left where she found acres of space to latch onto a diagonal pass and advance into the area.

The angle was not the easiest but, as she has done so many times before, Win Theingi Tun effortlessly clipped a deliciate finish beyond Pawarisa Homyamyen's despairing dive and into the far corner.

When Myanmar were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute, there was no better candidate than Win Theingi Tun to calmly send Pawarisa the wrong way from 12 yards and score what proved to be the winner.

The last time Myanmar were champions of Southeast Asia was the second of those triumphs in 2007. This will be the first team they feature in the final since 2015.

They will know the task at hand is not an easy one.

Later on Saturday, Australia U-23 pulled off a huge upset to eliminate hosts and three-time champions Vietnam with a 2-1 victory.

A blistering start saw the Australians lead by two goals inside the opening 17 minutes and, while Vietnam did everything they could to keep their hopes alive, they only managed to pull one back in the 88th minute as their closing rally proved too little too late.

Australia U-23 are worthy finalists. After losing their opening game, they have bounced back to win three in a row -- including a 1-0 victory against Philippines that ultimately played a huge role in the defending champions suffering a shock group-stage exit.

They ran riot against Timor-Leste with a 9-0 rout and showed against the Vietnamese that they match it with quality opposition boasting far more experience.

The only team that Australia U-23 have lost to? Myanmar.

The Australians now have the perfect opportunity to exact their revenge but they have experienced firsthand what Win Theingi Tun is capable of.

The player most likely to derail their title bid is the same one who is singlehandedly dragging Myanmar to glory of their own.