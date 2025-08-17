Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca believes the club must sign a new central defender after Levi Colwill was ruled out for most of the season with injury. (1:01)

Xavi Simons is open to joining Chelsea from RB Leipzig this summer. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons has told the club that he only wants a transfer to Chelsea, despite interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester City, sources have told ESPN.

Simons, 22, looks set to leave Leipzig this summer, with the Bundesliga club demanding an €80 million ($93.6m) fee after signing him permanently from Paris Saint-Germain in January for an initial €50m.

Simons netted 10 goals in the Bundesliga last season and provided seven assists in 25 games, but he only signed a contract until 2027 and Leipzig are looking to make a profit on any transfer.

Sources told ESPN in July that Chelsea were stepping up their interest in the Netherlands international and they are now willing to offer a fee of around €60m to sign him, while Bayern see him as the perfect replacement for winger Kingsley Coman, who left for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, and Manchester City also have him on their shortlist if Savinho leaves for Tottenham.

Simons would be Chelsea's ninth summer signing, with the club having already spent over €250m to bring in the likes of João Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Jorrel Hato.

Sources have also told ESPN that Chelsea are monitoring Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.