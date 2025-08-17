Paris Saint-Germain go back to 2000s for new Nike third kit

Open Extended Reactions

European champions Paris Saint-Germain have rolled things back to the golden age of the early 2000s with the release of their new third kit for the 2025-26 season.

The basis for the PSG jersey design will be instantly familiar to football fans of a certain age, with the template inspired by Nike's ever-popular "Total 90" range that was omnipresent at the turn of the millennium.

Worn by masses of top athletes, clubs and national teams, the original "Total 90" gamut ran from 2000 until 2013 and included kits, training wear, boots and match balls was easily identifiable thanks to its garish templates, hatched numbering and circular logos.

The Parisians are one of a number of elite clubs who have been furnished with a nostalgia-steeped "Total 90" third kit, all of which carry the same shield-shaped paneling and faux-winged collar yoke that graced the original shirts way back when.

PSG's version of the retro "Total 90" design is deep red with gradient striping and vivid blue trim and looks like it was plucked directly out of the 2000s.

And just to seal the deal, the French giants also unveiled a new collector's reissue of their 2004-05 home shirt, as worn by Pauleta, Pauleta, Mario Yepes and Edouard Cisse as they trundled to a disappointing ninth-placed finish in Ligue 1. Oh how times have changed since then.