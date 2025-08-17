Kasey Keller, Steve Nicol and Nedum Onuoha debate whether an opening game victory will provide more momentum for Manchester United or Arsenal. (2:17)

Are Man United or Arsenal more in need of an opening game win? (2:17)

Open Extended Reactions

Rasmus Højlund has been left out of Manchester United's matchday squad for their Premier League opener against Arsenal on Sunday.

Højlund's future at Old Trafford is increasingly uncertain following the summer arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in a deal worth in the region of €85 million ($98.8m), including add-ons.

Sources have told ESPN that AC Milan have shown interest in a season-long loan deal for Højlund, with an option to make the deal permanent next summer.

The 22-year-old is reluctant to leave Manchester United, but fears he may have to move in order to get regular games this season.

The Denmark striker has made it clear -- both publicly and privately to club bosses -- that his preference is to stay at United.

However, after being left on the bench for the preseason friendly against Fiorentina last weekend, the 22-year-old is weighing up his options.

Rasmus Højlund will play no part in Manchester United's season-opening match against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Sunday. Michael Reaves - Premier League/Getty Images for Premier League

Højlund signed for United in a £72 million ($99m) deal from Milan's Serie A rivals Atalanta in 2023.

In the time since his move to the Premier League, Højlund has struggled to establish himself as the club's first-choice No. 9. He has scored 14 goals in 63 Premier League appearances.

- Follow ESPN's live coverage of all the big moments from Sunday's games

- Amorim: Man United will improve, but changes not done yet

Amorim was tight-lipped during his news conference on Friday when asked about Højlund's potential involvement against Arsenal.

"He's one more option, we will see. We are focused on this game and Rasmus is still our player," Amorim said.

André Onana was also absent from United's matchday squad. The goalkeeper missed the team's preseason schedule with a hamstring injury.

Sesko has been named on the bench by Amorim and is in line to join Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha -- who were picked in the starting XI -- in making his United debut during the latter stages of the match.

André Onana suffered an injury that saw him miss Manchester United's preseason tour. Hari Anggara/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta opted to hand a start to new striker Viktor Gyökeres who will look to hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

Fellow new recruit Martín Zubimendi will line up alongside Declan Rice in the Arsenal midfield.

Manchester United team:

Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, Patrick Dorgu, Leny Yoro, Casemiro, Bryan Mbeumo, Luke Shaw

Substitutes: Tom Heaton, Tyler Fredricson, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, Hannibal Mejbri, Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte, Amad Diallo, Benjamin Sesko, Joshua Zirkzee

Arsenal team:

David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori, Martín Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Martin Ødegaard, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyökeres

Substitutes: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cristhian Mosquera, Jurriën Timber, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Mikel Merino, Ethan Nwaneri, Leandro Trossard, Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz

Information from ESPN's Rob Dawson and Tom Hamilton contributed to this report