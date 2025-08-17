Open Extended Reactions

Morecambe's suspension from the National League has been lifted after the club's takeover by the Panjab Warriors consortium was confirmed on Sunday.

Morecambe were initially suspended from England's fifth-tier after failing to meet financial requirements and were forced to postpone their first three league games of the season.

The news means the club can now start their season at home to Altrincham on Saturday, providing the necessary paperwork is completed in time.

"I would urge all fans of the club to now focus their energy into supporting the club as it enters the next chapter of its story," Bond Group Investments -- the group who sold their majority share in the club -- said in a statement.

The transfer embargoes that Morecambe are under will remain however until "all football creditors, including players, staff and HMRC have been paid and payments due under the Sale and Purchase agreement have been satisfied," the National League said.

Morecambe were relegated from League Two last season amid their financial difficulties and spent two seasons in League One between 2021 and 2023.

Information from PA contributed to this report.