Neymar suffered the biggest defeat of his career on Sunday. Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Phillipe Coutinho scored a brace as Vasco Da Gama put six past Neymar's Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday.

Neymar, who signed a new contract at Santos in June, and was on the receiving end of a 6-0 defeat, the worst of his career. He was overcome with emotion at full-time and consoled on the pitch by a member of the club's backroom staff.

Former Liverpool and Barcelona forward Coutinho -- who joined Vasco this summer -- scored twice in the second-half after Lucas Piton put Vasco in front early in the first. Goals from David Correa De Fonseca, Rayan and Danilo Neves capped of the sensational scoreline.

The result takes Vasco out of the relegation zone and puts them just two points behind Santos in 15th.

"I'm ashamed. I'm totally disappointed with our performance. The fans have every right to protest, obviously without using violence ... But if they want to curse and insult, they're in their right," Neymar said post match.

"It's a feeling of extreme shame. I've never experienced this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can't help in every way. Anyway, it was total s---, that's the reality."

Santos sacked head coach Cléber Xavier after the result and "wish him well in his future career," they said in a statement.