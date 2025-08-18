Stats: Salah up to fourth, Messi's 30, Kane's 2nd and Bayern's 11th

Open Extended Reactions

The new league football season began in earnest this weekend, as the Premier League, LaLiga and Ligue 1 all kicked off their new seasons.

In the Premier League, there were opening weekend wins for champions Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal, while Chelsea slipped up at home, managing only a goalless draw against Crystal Palace.

Barcelona began the defence of their LaLiga title with a 3-0 win over Mallorca, but Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Espanyol, with Real Madrid only set to play in midweek in their delayed season opener.

French and European champions Paris Saint Germain began the defence of their Ligue 1 title with a 1-0 win away at Nantes, while Bayern Munich won the German Super Cup again, beating Stuttgart 2-1.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of stats from weekend's football matches:

6

Manchester United have now gone six Premier League games without a win against Arsenal, their longest active winless run against any Premier League opponent.

7

Since the start of last season, Rodrigo Muniz has scored 7 goals as a substitute for Fulham across all competitions. All 7 have been after he has come off the bench to replace Raúl Jiménez.

Tijjani Reijnders is the seventh different Dutch player to score for Man City in the Premier League, joining Gerard Wiekens, Kiki Musampa, Michel Vonk, Nathan Aké, Nigel de Jong and Paul Bosvelt.

This was Man United's 7th game without a goal at home in the Premier League since losing 3-0 to Bournemouth on December 22, 2024. Since then, only Leicester City, who were relegated last season, have more such games, with 9.

15

Hugo Ekitiké became the 15th player to score a goal on his Premier League debut for Liverpool -- the last was Darwin Nunez, who did so against Fulham in the opening game of the 2022-23 season.

22

Aston Villa are now unbeaten in their last 22 home games in all competitions, with 15 wins and seven draws. It's the longest active unbeaten home streak among teams in Europe's Top 5 Leagues.

23

Riccardo Calafiori's goal was the 23rd that Manchester United have conceded off corners in the last three Premier League seasons - the most by any team in that period.

88

All 3 of Federico Chiesa's Liverpool goals, in all competitions, have come in the 88th minute or later. The goal against Bournemouth was Chiesa's first Premier League goal of his career.

187

Mohamed Salah scored his 187th goal in the Premier League, he is now tied with Andy Cole as the fourth-highest goal scorer in the Premier League.

1

Atletico Madrid's 2-1 loss to Espanyol was the first time that they have lost an opening game of a league season under Diego Simeone.

2

Real Mallorca had two players sent off in their 3-0 loss to Barcelona. They became the first team in the last 3 LaLiga seasons with 2 red cards in the first half of a match.

3

Julian Alvarez's goal was the third from a direct free-kick for Atletico Madrid since the start of last season, tying them with Las Palmas as the clubs with the most such goals in that period.

6

Since the start of last season, nobody has scored more LaLiga goals from outside the box than Lamine Yamal's 6.

31

Barcelona have not lost when scoring first since December 2024, when they lost 2-1 to Atletico Madrid, it is a run that now stretches to 31 games.

7

Harry Kane has now scored 7 goals against Stuttgart, since moving to Bayern Munich. He has also scored 7 times against Augsburg, making them two of his favourite opponents in Germany.

11

Bayern Munich won the Super Cup for the 11th time, the most in the history of the competition. The next most successful team in the Super Cup are Borussia Dortmund, with six titles.

15

Bayern have now 15 of their last 16 games at Stuttgart.

26

Kane has scored the opening goal of games 26 times since his move to Bayern Munich.

2

Olivier Giroud scored 11 minutes into his Lille debut. It is the second time he has scored on a club debut in his career (the first being for Montpellier in 2010).

20

PSG's game against Nantes extended their run of Ligue 1 games with at least a goal to 20. The last time they didn't score in Ligue 1 was in a 0-0 draw against Auxerre in December 2024.

RONALDO-MESSI WATCH

4

Lionel Messi has scored in each of his last 4 appearances coming off the bench for Inter Miami in all competitions, which have included three consecutive league games. It is Messi's best run of scoring after coming off the bench since a run of 4 in 2012-13 with Barcelona.

30

Messi now has 30 goal contributions in MLS this season, with 19 goals and 11 assists. He's the only players with 30 goal contributions in MLS this season.

40

Messi has now scored 40 regular season MLS goals for Inter Miami, the second quickest to achieve that feat in MLS history, doing so in just 44 games. Josef Martinez did it in 42.

