Brentford defender Nathan Collins has emerged as a target for Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur while Chelsea's bid for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni has been turned down. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Nathan Collins has made 71 appearances for Brentford since arriving there at the start of the 2023-24 season. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

- Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen on signing Brentford centre-back Nathan Collins, according to the Daily Mail. The Republic of Ireland international has been earmarked for a "key role" this season by new Bees boss Keith Andrews, following the exit of club captain Christian Nørgaard for Arsenal. As such, the club are "highly reluctant" to sanction the departure of Collins, whose contract runs until June 2029. Of the 24-year-olds' admirers, Liverpool are particularly keen to bolster their defensive line before the transfer window slams shut. They have been heavily linked with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi.

- Chelsea have had an offer of €50 million for Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni rejected, La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports. The Blues are still in the market for a centre-back this summer after Levi Colwill suffered an ACL injury. They had hoped to bolster their options with the arrival of Italy international Bastoni, but the offer was "politely declined."

- Chelsea have rejected a loan offer from Bayern Munich for attacker Christopher Nkunku, Sky Sports reports. The France international is valued at around the £40 million mark, with both the player and his club favouring a permanent exit this summer over a loan move. It remains to be seen if Bayern will return with a follow-up offer, as the club have also been unsuccessful in their various attempts to sign VfB Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade this summer. As for Chelsea, Sky Sports reports that at least two first-team forwards need to leave the club this month before the proposed transfers of Alejandro Garnacho and Xavi Simons can be completed.

- Como are trying to convince Al Nassr defender Aymeric Laporte to join the club this summer according to Nicolò Schira. The Spain international, 31, had looked set for a return to former side Athletic Club after agreeing personal terms, but he remains at Saudi team Al Nassr as the two sides could not agree on a transfer fee. That has opened the door for ambitious Serie A club Como to move for former Manchester City defender Laporte.

- Liverpool are open to loan proposals for left-back Kostas Tsimikas, according to Fabrizio Romano. Following the arrival of Milos Kerkez at Anfield this summer, Greece international Tsimikas has dropped down the pecking order at Anfield. As such, he is prepared to leave this season to find regular football, and likely won't be short of potential suitors. Tsimikas, 29, arrived at Liverpool in 2020 from Olympiacos, going on to play 66 times in the Premier League and register 10 assists.

- Ibrahima Konaté could leave Liverpool in the January transfer window if the club signs Marc Guéhi this summer. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the France international, whose Liverpool deal expires in June 2026. (Football Insider)

- Leeds United have contacted AC Milan for striker Noah Okafor, although the Switzerland international's fitness record could be an issue therefore a lot hinges on his medical. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor is still keen on a move to the Premier League after his proposed transfer to West Ham United collapsed. The Brazilian is available this summer for around £18 million. (The Sun)

- Bayer Leverkusen will only green-light Amine Adli's move to Bournemouth once a replacement winger is signed. The two clubs have already finalized a €30 million package for the 25-year-old. (Sky Germany)

- Al Alhi are in advanced talks to sign midfielder Denis Zakaria from AS Monaco. (Fabrice Hawkins)

- Atalanta are "pushing" to sign Fulham forward Rodrigo Muniz, with a new round of talks expected to take place this week. (TEAMtalk)

- Nicola Zalewski will undergo a medical at Atalanta on Monday ahead of his €17 million transfer from Inter Milan being finalized. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Former Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is on the verge of joining Real Oviedo after rejecting a proposal from Saudi Arabia. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Rennes have made a €10 million offer for Angers striker Esteban Lepaul. (Footmercato)

- Bologna are ready to offer Inter €12 million for midfielder Kristjan Asllani. (Nicolò Schira)

- Galatasaray are plotting an €8 million swoop for SC Internacional defender Vitão. (Ekrem Konur)