AC Milan have confirmed their interest in signing Rasmus Højlund after the Manchester United forward was dropped from Ruben Amorim's squad for the Premier League opener against Arsenal on Sunday.

United suffered a 1-0 defeat against Mikel Arteta's side at Old Trafford, but with Amorim starting with summer signings Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo in attacking positions and selecting newly arrived Benjamin Sesko on the bench, Højlund was left to watch the game from the stands.

After scoring just 14 goals in 62 Premier League appearances since completing a £72 million ($92.5m) transfer from Atalanta in August 2023, Højlund has been told he can leave United, despite making it clear that he wants to fight for his place.

Rasmus Højlund's time at Man United appears to be all but over. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

But with the 22-year-old still enjoying a positive reputation in Italy following his spell at Atalanta, Milan are now interested in bringing the Denmark international back to Serie A.

"Højlund is a good option for us," Milan sporting director Igli Tare told Mediaset on Sunday. "We are thinking about him, but in the transfer market, you never know what could happen."

Sources have told ESPN that United want a fee in the region of £30m for Højlund, with Milan preferring a loan or lower fee.

But with the transfer window closing on Sept. 1, United manager Amorim was non-committal when asked on Sunday whether Højlund had a future at Old Trafford.

"It is our player -- we have to make choices," Amorim said. "We have players that have to stay helping the team from the outside.

"He has to fight for his place. We will see what's going to happen. Rasmus has the same characteristics as Sesko, so sometimes we need to choose."