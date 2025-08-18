Shaka Hislop condemns West Ham after their 3-0 defeat to newly-promoted Sunderland in their opening game of the Premier League season. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Sunderland are just shy of breaking the record for the biggest-spending newly promoted team in Premier League history, with Sunday's arrival of Nordi Mukiele taking their overall spend to around £141.5m ($192m).

Mukiele, a 27-year-old defender, joined the Black Cats from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal worth €11m, with €3m in performance-related add-ons.

The deal means Sunderland are just £500,000 shy of Nottingham Forest's record £142m spend in the summer of 2022.

- Transfer rumors, news: Follow ESPN's daily live blog

- Grading biggest completed transfers of the summer window

- Concept, design, launch: How a Premier League kit is created

Mukiele represented Stade Lavallois, Montpellier and Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig before joining PSG, while spending last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

He told the club's official website: "It's a new challenge and I'm happy to be here. I saw the atmosphere of the stadium, and this is something I really like.

"The fans are very important in football, and especially in Sunderland. I came here to fight for them. I see some good players and see their quality, so I believe that we can do something good together -- and when I say together, I mean the players, the fans and the city. We will need everyone this season."

Sunderland earned an emphatic 3-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, getting their Premier League campaign off to a perfect start. They face Burnley next on Saturday.

Information from PA contributed to this report.