West Ham's vice-chair Karren Brady has thrown her support behind manager Graham Potter and said the club will give him time to turn things around after the side's opening day 3-0 defeat to newly promoted Sunderland.

Former Chelsea boss Potter was appointed at the London Stadium in January and has won just five of his out of his opening 20 games with West Ham finishing 14th last season.

And he couldn't have got off to a worse start this time around as West Ham were dominated by a Sunderland side that came up through the playoffs in the Championship last season, but Brady said she isn't worried about the side's direction of travel.

"Graham is a forward thinking manager. He's sort of calm under pressure. He's very detailed in his approach. He's a great man, manager of players," Brady told Talksport.

"He has a modern mindset and all of those things mean it does take some time to put a team together, to get the team playing the way that you want.

"West Ham is not a club that panics about its managers. We tend to stick with them, tend to support people, stick with them and see it through."

West Ham have brought in five players so far this window, including highly rated full-back El Hadji Malick Diouf, goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and Callum Wilson on a free transfer from Newcastle, all three of which made their debuts for the club against Sunderland.

Brady -- who has been on West Ham's board of directors since 2010 -- believes Potter has what it takes to oversee a positive season for his group of players in east London.

"I know his relationship with the players is good. I know he'll be sitting down with them today to have a long, hard think about what went wrong yesterday, expecting a reaction and expecting to put it right," she said.

"I spent a lot of time with the manager and the squad in America on the preseason tour. The spirit among them is fantastic. I know that they'll be more disappointed, that they'll be the most disappointed people this morning.

"I know we'll see a reaction and I know they want to turn it around and they'll want to turn it around quickly."

It doesn't get any easier for Potter and West Ham as their next challenge will be their first home fixture of the season against Club World Cup champions Chelsea on Aug. 22.