Western United have less than three days to save their club after they were granted additional time to submit their appeal against the stripping of their A-Leagues licence.

On August 8, United were stripped of their licence for the men's and women's leagues due to their ongoing financial issues, leaving the club on the brink of folding and players and staff in limbo.

Later that day, the club vowed to appeal the decision by Football Australia's First Instance Board (FIB), an independent body responsible for club licensing, to withdraw their licence.

United originally had until Aug. 16 to submit their appeal, but requested an extension.

The club now has until 10am on Thursday, Aug. 21, to do so, otherwise their right to appeal will lapse.

"Western United has requested, and been granted, an extension to appeal against the decision of the First Instance Board (FIB), made Friday 8 August 2025, to withdraw their licence," Football Australia (FA) said in a statement.

"Western United has until 10am on Thursday, August 21 2025 to submit an appeal to the Appeals Body as per Football Australia's regulations.

"If they do not appeal by this time, the right to appeal will lapse."

United acknowledged the extension on Monday afternoon.

Western United Football Club confirms it has today been granted an extension of time to lodge an appeal of Football Australia's decision to withdraw its A-League licence," the club said in a statement.

"We'd like to thank our loyal fans, members and partners that have rallied around the club in the past week.

"The support and love for the green and black from the community has been overwhelming.

"It is these supporters that we will continue to fight for."

Just three years after their first A-League Men championship, United's current ownership were unable to satisfy the financial criteria required to maintain their licence.

United have been in financial turmoil for months, with players and staff paid late in April, May and June, while superannuation payments were also delayed.

The club, led by chairman Jason Sourasis, had hoped their issues would be solved by a planned takeover by American group KAM Sports, which was announced in May.

But that is yet to be completed because KAM hasn't submitted its full ownership proposal to the Australian Professional Leagues.

United, based in Tarneit in Melbourne's western suburbs, have also been unable to register players due to a FIFA ban related to an ongoing dispute with former striker Aleksandar Prijovic.

The United saga is also having an effect on other clubs, who are yet to receive their fixtures and therefore cannot plan for the season ahead or ramp up their marketing and membership sales.

The ALM season is due to start Friday, October 17, with the ALW kicking off on Friday, October 31.