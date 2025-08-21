A Holly Furphy winner has handed Australia U23 a 1-0 win over Myanmar in the ASEAN Women's Championship final. (1:10)

Western United have lodged an appeal against the decision to strip the club of their A-Leagues licence.

United filed the appeal on Wednesday night ahead of the Aug. 21 deadline set by Football Australia's First Instance Board (FIB) -- an independent body responsible for club licensing.

A brief statement released on the club website stated they would not be making further comments, given the regulatory process.

United, based in Tarneit in Melbourne's western suburbs, was stripped of their licence for the men's and women's leagues by FIB on Aug. 8 due to ongoing financial issues.

It left United on the brink of folding and players and staff in limbo, just three years after their first A-League Men championship.

The club vowed to appeal the decision and originally had until Aug. 16 to submit their appeal, but requested an extension to 10am on Aug. 21.

United have been in financial turmoil for months, with the club's current owners unable to satisfy the financial criteria required to maintain their licence.

A planned takeover by American group KAM Sports was announced in May.

But the change has yet to be ticked off by the Australian Professional Leagues, because KAM hasn't submitted its full ownership proposal.

Players and staff were paid late in April through to June, while superannuation payments were also delayed.

The club has also been unable to register players due to a FIFA ban related to an ongoing dispute with former striker Aleksandar Prijovic.

That ban meant now-departed Jaiden Kucharski and captain Ben Garuccio could not be registered in time to play in United's Australia Cup round-of-32 loss to Sydney FC.

The United saga is also having an effect on other clubs, who are yet to receive their fixtures and therefore cannot plan for the season ahead or ramp up their marketing and membership sales.