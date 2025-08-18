The best tifos from the Premier League's opening weekend

Take a look at Arsenal's victory over Manchester United and the rest of the action from Sunday's EPL matches. (0:44)

The Premier League roared back into life this weekend and amid all the prematch hustle and bustle inside the stadiums there were several impressive tifos and banners on display in the stands.

A staple of European and MLS football for many years, there were several tifos -- essentially an enormous banner unfurled in the stands that is often supplemented with pyro and/or dynamic moving set pieces -- on show around the English top flight as the 2025-26 campaign began.

While it remains to be seen if tifos become a regular fixture in Premier League grounds, it was certainly impressive to witness some of the lengths to which fans had gone to inspire and motivate their teams.

Wolves kicked things off with a moving tribute to the late Diogo Jota, who spent three seasons at Molineux before joining Liverpool in 2020. The giant image of the forward celebrating one of the 44 goals he scored for the club was accompanied by a lyric from "Fields of Gold" by Sting and a golden sunrise effect created by fans behind the banner.

Aston Villa have created something of a tifo culture at Villa Park of late, with the club's supporters constructing large-scale banners on several occasions last season ahead of their UEFA Champions League ties. With European football once again on the schedule this term, Villa fans prepared for Saturday's 0-0 draw with Newcastle United with a huge salute to boss Unai Emery using the very words uttered by their Spanish coach upon signing a new contract with the club last year.

Back in the big time for the first time since 2016-17, Sunderland went all out to create an exciting matchday atmosphere at the Stadium of Light for their opening game against West Ham United. The festivities included a large (and somewhat gory) depiction of Saint George slaying the dragon, which obviously provided the impetus required to spur the team on to an impressive 3-0 win.

Chelsea fans kept things nice and simple at Stamford Bridge by unrolling a banner to remind opponents Crystal Palace that they were up against the "Champions of the World" following the Blues' triumph in the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer. Palace, themselves FA Cup holders, rose to the challenge and secured a 0-0 draw in the London derby.

Nottingham Forest unveiled new signings James McAtee and Omari Hutchinson in front of the fans at the City Ground ahead of Sunday's 3-1 win over Brentford, before a massive banner featuring a quote from 19th century conservationist John Muir -- "And into the Forest I go (to lose my mind and find my soul)" was spread across the entire span of the Trent End.