          Forest sign Kalimuendo in £25m deal, spending nears £100m in 3 days

          Why Gibbs-White announced shock contract extension with Forest

          Morgan Gibbs-White gives his reasons for why he announced a shock contract extension with Nottingham Forest after strong interest from Tottenham. (1:20)

          Aug 18, 2025, 10:20 AM

          Nottingham Forest have taken their spending close to £100 million ($135m) in three days with the arrival of striker Arnaud Kalimuendo from Stade Rennais.

          The 23-year-old underwent a medical in London over the weekend and joins in a deal worth £25m.

          Kalimuendo -- who scored 18 goals for the Ligue 1 side last season -- follows Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee to the City Ground following a weekend spending spree by Forest and owner Evangelos Marinakis.

          Hutchinson joined from Ipswich Town in a club record £37.5m move while McAtee signed from Manchester City for £30m.

          Both players were unveiled at the City Ground before Forest opened their Premier League season with a 3-1 win over Brentford.

          Fellow new signing Dan Ndoye got on the scoresheet in a rampant first half where Forest scored three.

          Ndoye said: "It was amazing to start like that, the first game of the season, the first victory, scoring my first goal for the club was a really nice experience.

          "We have a really nice team. Every game I play with my team-mates I feel better every game.

          "I feel already better than last week. I am fortunate to help my team-mates to win games and I am really happy."

          Information from PA contributed to this report.