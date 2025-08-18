Morgan Gibbs-White gives his reasons for why he announced a shock contract extension with Nottingham Forest after strong interest from Tottenham. (1:20)

Nottingham Forest have taken their spending close to £100 million ($135m) in three days with the arrival of striker Arnaud Kalimuendo from Stade Rennais.

The 23-year-old underwent a medical in London over the weekend and joins in a deal worth £25m.

Kalimuendo -- who scored 18 goals for the Ligue 1 side last season -- follows Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee to the City Ground following a weekend spending spree by Forest and owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Hutchinson joined from Ipswich Town in a club record £37.5m move while McAtee signed from Manchester City for £30m.

Arnaud Kalimuendo is Nottingham Forest's third signing in three days. DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Both players were unveiled at the City Ground before Forest opened their Premier League season with a 3-1 win over Brentford.

Fellow new signing Dan Ndoye got on the scoresheet in a rampant first half where Forest scored three.

Ndoye said: "It was amazing to start like that, the first game of the season, the first victory, scoring my first goal for the club was a really nice experience.

"We have a really nice team. Every game I play with my team-mates I feel better every game.

"I feel already better than last week. I am fortunate to help my team-mates to win games and I am really happy."

