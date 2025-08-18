        <
          Liverpool winger Doak to join Bournemouth in £20m deal - source

          Moreno spots a weakness in Liverpool's 'midfield balance' (1:16)

          Ale Moreno spotted warning signs for Liverpool in their 3-2 win over Athletic Club in preseason. (1:16)

          Aug 18, 2025
              Based in Liverpool, Beth Lindop is ESPN's Liverpool correspondent and also covers the WSL and UWCL.
          Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign forward Ben Doak from Liverpool, a source has told ESPN.

          Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022 and has gone on to make 10 first team appearances for the club.

          The 19-year-old is expected to join Andoni Iraola's side for an initial £20 million ($27m) plus £5m in add-ons, with the deal set to be finalised on Monday.

          Doak was left out of Liverpool's squad for their 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

          The Scotland international enjoyed a successful loan spell at Middlesbrough last season and has previously attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

          Doak will become Bournemouth's fourth signing of the summer in a busy window on the south coast after the exits of their defensive stalwarts last season in Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez and Kepa Arrizabalaga.