Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign forward Ben Doak from Liverpool, a source has told ESPN.

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic in 2022 and has gone on to make 10 first team appearances for the club.

The 19-year-old is expected to join Andoni Iraola's side for an initial £20 million ($27m) plus £5m in add-ons, with the deal set to be finalised on Monday.

Ben Doak is set to join Bournemouth. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Doak was left out of Liverpool's squad for their 4-2 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield on Friday night.

The Scotland international enjoyed a successful loan spell at Middlesbrough last season and has previously attracted interest from Crystal Palace and Leeds United.

Doak will become Bournemouth's fourth signing of the summer in a busy window on the south coast after the exits of their defensive stalwarts last season in Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez and Kepa Arrizabalaga.