Coach Xabi Alonso said that he "won't look for excuses" after Real Madrid's hurried preseason, while confirming that new arrival Franco Mastantuono could feature when the team host Osasuna on Tuesday.

Madrid get their 2025-26 LaLiga campaign underway at the Bernabéu just 15 days after beginning training on Aug. 4, when the players returned from holiday following their participation in the Club World Cup.

The club had asked to have the Osasuna game postponed to allow for additional preparation time, but that request was rejected by a Spanish football federation judge, who ruled that while players were entitled to a minimum 21 days' rest, there was no such requirement for physical preparation.

"Of course, for the health of the players, after a long season, we'd like to have had more preparation," Alonso said in a news conference on Monday. "But in the end it wasn't to be. It is what it is. It's only been two weeks. But we won't look for excuses. The team can compete tomorrow."

Title rivals Barcelona started the season with a 3-0 win at Mallorca on Saturday, while Atlético Madrid suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat at Espanyol.

Madrid have added four signings to the first-team squad this summer in Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen, Álvaro Carreras and Mastantuono. Mastantuono only joined his teammates late last week, after turning 18 on Thursday, but Alonso said he was in contention to feature at the Bernabéu.

"The first time I spoke to [Mastantuono], his personality surprised me," Alonso said. "He was 17, but he was a man, he had a lot of self confidence. He felt no vertigo arriving at Real Madrid. In a short time we've seen that he'll adapt quickly to the team ... He could get minutes tomorrow.

"He'll bring quality and, energy, I've seen he has that Argentinian fighting spirit."

Madrid have high hopes for new signing Franco Mastantuono. Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold is competing with Madrid captain Dani Carvajal -- who missed most of last season with a knee injury -- for a place in the team at right-back.

"There's really good competition there," Alonso said. "I like having that in every position, two players who want to show what they can do. After that, we have to decide ... It's really good for the squad, we have a lot of games."

Madrid will be without Jude Bellingham for Tuesday's match -- as he continues his recovery from shoulder surgery -- as well as the injured Endrick, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy, while Antonio Rüdiger is suspended.

Alonso said he backed Madrid's protests at LaLiga's plan to play this season's fixture between Villarreal and Barcelona in Miami in December, after the club argued that the move would confer an "undue sporting advantage" on the teams involved.

"I agree with the club's statement," Alonso said. "At the start of the season we all know the rules, and if the rules change, there should be unanimity among all the participants."