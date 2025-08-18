Open Extended Reactions

Wayne Rooney believes only tougher sanctions for racist abuse like points deductions will prevent further incidents and revealed a player cried on his chest after they suffered racism.

Speaking on his new BBC podcast, The Wayne Rooney Show, former England and Manchester United captain Rooney reflected on what changes need to occur to help tackle discrimination.

Last week saw two major incidents, with Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth allegedly racially abused by a spectator in the crowd during their 4-2 loss at Liverpool and Tottenham forward Mathys Tel receiving abuse online for a missed penalty in their Super Cup defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Ex-DC United boss Rooney said: "I had it in DC with one of my players who got racially abused and he was crying on my chest. I was holding him as he was crying on my chest.

"I don't think people realise -- they say it as a throwaway line that they think has no meaning behind it, but it hurts people. For people to see that and understand, there has to be more done to stop it."

Points deductions and education were put forward by Rooney as key deterrents to prevent racism.

Antoine Semenyo suffered racist abuse at Anfield in the opening day of the Premier League season. Michael Steele/Getty Images

He added: "There needs to be a strong campaign for society -- for children, parents and grandparents -- to be educated," Rooney added.

"You have to hit the clubs because that's the only way it will stop. If there is ignorance, the fans will still do it.

"You have to hit the clubs by taking off points or hit them in the pocket and take money away from them. Otherwise, it will keep on going.

"Hopefully the right people sit down with the right organisations to try and get something serious in place."

Meanwhile, FIFA President Gianni Infantino says that two incidents of alleged racist abuse which marred German Cup games are "unacceptable" as German police investigate.

Infantino's comments came a day after Schalke's Christopher Antwi-Adjei said he was subjected to racist abuse in a cup game at Lokomotive Leipzig.

He was whistled by fans throughout the match after reporting the incident to officials. In another incident, a Kaiserslautern substitute was racially abused while warming up in a game at RSV Eintracht, the team's coach said. He didn't name the player affected.