Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Lammens, as Inter chase Onana

Mark Ogden explains why he believes Man United need to upgrade their goalkeeper in order to progress this season. (1:56)

Manchester United could look to Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens as Inter Milan consider a reunion with André Onana, while striker Joshua Zirkzee is on the radar of Napoli. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Man United goalkeeper André Onana could be on his way out already. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are considering an approach for Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, according to the Daily Mail. The Red Devils are believed to have placed the 23-year-old on their shortlist as a potential alternative to Paris Saint-Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma, but could face competition from Inter Milan. The Serie A club are also keen to strengthen between the posts, and The Sun reports that they are interested in a reunion with André Onana. Uncertainty is continuing to surround Onana's future at Old Trafford and he wasn't fit enough to start in the opening Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday, as Altay Bayindir played instead.

- Napoli are looking at Man United striker Joshua Zirkzee, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. Zirkzee, 24, is reportedly one of several options being considered by the Serie A side, who are keen to find a replacement for Romelu Lukaku after he suffered an injury during a preseason friendly with Olympiacos. Fabrizio Romano says that Napoli have also enquired with the Red Devils regarding a potential loan deal for Rasmus Hojlund, while The Independent reports he is on the radar of Fulham.

- Talks are ongoing between the representatives of Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji and Galatasaray, reports L'Equipe. The 30-year-old Switzerland international is said to have received an offer regarding a potential contract with the Super Lig club, with further negotiations set to take place in Istanbul, while discussions with the Citizens are also planned to decide on a transfer fee. Akanji was an unused substitute in the 4-0 Premier League away win over Wolves on Saturday.

- A move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson is being weighed up by Aston Villa, says Florian Plettenberg. Villa are reported to be closely monitoring the 24-year-old, with initial talks having already taken place. It is believed that they are one of several clubs interested in him, while Bayern Munich made a recent enquiry. Jackson, who has also been linked with Newcastle, played no part in Chelsea's 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday, with manager Enzo Maresca looking to both João Pedro and Liam Delap as his two main striking options.

- Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Inter Milan defender Benjamin Pavard, according to Sport. It is reported that the 29-year-old's representatives see the Blaugrana as a potential landing spot, but the deal could be difficult due to their financial situation. Pavard remains linked with a move away from San Siro this summer, with previous reports suggesting that an offer worth €15m would be considered. He made 37 appearances across all competitions last season, and remains in contention for minutes in the France senior national team.

EXPERT TAKE

CONFIRMED DEALS

OTHER RUMORS

- A loan deal that will include an obligation to become permanent if conditions are met is close to being agreed between Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for striker Randal Kolo Muani. (Nicolo Schira)

- Chelsea are open to accepting another loan offer for winger Raheem Sterling, having sent him to Arsenal last season. (Telegraph)

- Free agent striker Jamie Vardy is "desperate" to reunite with his former manager Brendan Rodgers at Celtic after leaving Leicester. (Sun)

- The 38-year-old Vardy is also on the radar of Napoli. (Mail)

- Newcastle have a firm interest in Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. (Athletic)

- Arsenal have to raise funds to make any further additions to their squad, as they are targeting a left-sided winger, namely Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo, next. (Mirror)

- The representatives of Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa have informed the club of the Italy international's desire to remain at Anfield beyond this summer. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Galatasaray have made an offer worth an initial €20m for FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, who they see as a potential alternative to Manchester City's Ederson. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan is on the radar of Crystal Palace. (Sun)

- Roma are closing on a loan move for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, with a permanent option next summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Tom Brady's Birmingham City are lining up a move for attacking midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who last played for Besiktas and is now a free agent. (Mirror)

- Crystal Palace are considering a move for Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet as a potential replacement for Liverpool-linked Marc Guehi. (Independent)

- Brentford have raised their valuation of striker Yoanne Wissa to £60m amid continued interest from Newcastle. (Standard)

- Aston Villa have made a €30m offer to sign Club Brugge midfielder Christos Tzolis. (Telegraph)

- Parma are "advancing" in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and USMNT attacking midfielder Gio Reyna. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Fenerbahce are closing in on a move for West Ham midfielder Edson Alvarez, whom manager Jose Mourinho is keen on landing. (Fabrizio Romano)

- MLS side Houston Dynamo have made a loan approach for Colo-Colo defender Alan Saldivia. (Cesar Luis Merlo)

- A meeting has been held between Sassuolo and the representatives of former Man United midfielder and now free agent Nemanja Matic. (Gianluca Di Marzio)

- Premier League clubs are looking at Celtic winger Daizen Maeda. (Ekrem Konur)