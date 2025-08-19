The Football Reporters: Do Man United have the worst GKs in the Premier League?

Mark Ogden explains why he believes Ruben Amorim needs to sign a new goalkeeper at Manchester United. (2:21)

Ogden: Man United have the worst two goalkeepers in the Premier League (2:21)

Open Extended Reactions

On the latest episode of The Football Reporters podcast, James Olley, Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson discuss Manchester United's goalkeeper situation, Viktor Gyökeres' debut and the transfer saga around Alexander Isak.

Ruben Amorim opted to start Altay Bayindir in goal in their Premier League opener against Arsenal, but it didn't go well. Bayindir made a critical mistake which allowed Riccardo Calafiori to score from a Declan Rice corner for the only goal of the game. Meanwhile, André Onana, who was injured for much of preseason but was available for Sunday's game, was left out entirely.

But how bad is United's goalkeeper room?

They also weigh in on why Gyökeres, who failed to have a register a shot in that 1-0 win at Old Trafford, struggled to make an impact on his full Arsenal debut, and whether Newcastle will be forced to accept a lower transfer fee for Isak.

Download the episode wherever you get your podcasts by clicking here.