Galatasaray are interested in Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, sources have told ESPN.

The Turkish side have made contact with City about the possibility of signing the defender.

Sources have told ESPN that City have not ruled out allowing Akanji to leave the Etihad Stadium, but only if their valuation is met.

The 30-year-old has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's squad since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in 2022 and has two years left on his contract.

Galatasaray are targeting a defender and a goalkeeper before the Turkish Super Lig transfer deadline on Sept. 12. They would ideally want players in before the deadline to register their squad for the Champions League on Sept. 2.

Manuel Akanji has won two Premier League titles and the Champions League with Man City. Stu Forster/Getty Images

Coach Okan Buruk wants a versatile defender who can play as both a right-back and centre-back. Akanji has done both jobs for Guardiola. Predominantly a centre-back, he started the 2023 Champions League final at right-back.

Sources have told ESPN that Galatasaray are also interested in City goalkeeper Ederson.

City want to keep the Brazilian, but will allow him to leave if he indicates to the club that he wants to leave.

Ederson was left out of the squad for the 4-0 win over Wolves on Saturday because of illness. James Trafford, re-signed from Burnley this summer, started in his place.

Galatasaray have other options in case a deal for Ederson does not materialise.

They have also expressed interest in FC Porto's Diogo Costa and Inter Milan's Yann Sommer.

If City lose Ederson, sources have told ESPN that they could turn their attention to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian had been made available by Paris Saint-Germain after being replaced as No. 1 by Lucas Chevalier.