Arsenal midfielder Mariona Caldentey has been voted the Women's Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year while Olivia Smith has won the Women's PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Caldentey quickly established herself as an integral member of Arsenal's forward line after joining the club from Barcelona last season. Her nine goals and five assists in the Women's Super League helped guide Arsenal to a second-place finish, and she also played a starring role in their Women's Champions League triumph.

The PFA Player of the Year award is the third individual award she has won for her exploits last season, having already been voted the inaugural WSL Player of the Year as well as Arsenal's Player of the Season.

Caldentey's outstanding season came as her position on the pitch evolved. Although she was signed as a winger, she has moved into a deeper midfield role and excelled.

"Everyone at the club has made it so easy for me and they helped me from the start and it just feels like home and I'm happy to be here," she said at Tuesday's awards ceremony.

Arsenal's Spanish midfielder Mariona Caldentey poses with the Women's PFA Players' Player of the Year award. DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

"If you ask me my position I don't know what to answer, but I just enjoy it on the pitch and I just want to me help my teammates. They've made everything so easy for me so it has been an incredible pleasure."

The Spain international is the first Arsenal player since Vivianne Miedema in 2019 to win the award.

The six-player shortlist for the award included Arsenal's Alessia Russo, Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert, Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Manchester City duo Yui Hasegawa and Mary Fowler. All six were also part of the Women's PFA Team of the Year, along with Jayde Riviere, Emily Fox, Maya Le Tissier, Millie Bright and Kim Little.

Meanwhile, the Young Player of the Year Award was won by Caldentey's now-Arsenal teammate, Smith. The 20-year-old picked up the award on the back of her nine goals in 25 appearances for Liverpool last season.

Her performances also earned her a world-record transfer to Arsenal earlier this summer.

Sir Gareth Southgate and Emma Hayes were named as the recipients of the 2025 Professional Footballers' Association Merit Award.