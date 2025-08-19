Pep Guardiola talks about Manchester City's squad depth following impressive debuts for Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki. (1:13)

Manchester City forward Claudio Echeverri is set to join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, sources have told ESPN.

The 19-year-old will spend the season with the Bundesliga side before returning to City. According to sources, the deal agreed is for a straight loan with no option or obligation to make the move permanent.

Bayer Leverkusen, who are managed by former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, have beaten off competition from Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Girona to sign the highly-rated teenager.

Echeverri, signed from River Plate in January 2024, made his City debut at the end of last season and scored his first City goal at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, City starlet Sverre Nypan has joined Championship side Middlesborough on a loan until the end of the season.

The highly-rated 18 year-old joined City from Norwegian side Rosenborg earlier in the summer on a five-year deal.

Nypan, who drew strong interest from Arsenal in January, has made 70 appearances for Rosenborg since making his first-team debut at the age of 15.

Middlesborough have made a winning start to their season, beating Swansea and Milwall in their opening fixtures.