Wolves have signed defender Jackson Tchatchoua in a deal that edges the Premier League closer to the all-time summer spending record.

The Midlands club completed a move for the right-back on Tuesday for a fee reported to be in the region of €12.5 million ($14.6m) from Hellas Verona, which takes the Premier League's cumulative spending to a total of £2.31bn ($3.12bn), according to Transfermarkt.

The record for a single transfer window is £2.36bn, set in the summer of 2023.

Jackson Tchatchoua has joined Wolves from Hellas Verona, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via GettyÂ Images

Cameroon international Tchatchoua, 23, was last season recognised as the fastest player in Serie A, with an average speed of 34.88 kmh and a top speed of 36.3 kmh.

He made 62 league appearances for Verona over two seasons -- one on loan -- scoring two goals, and he becomes Wolves' fifth signing of the window after Jørgen Strand Larsen, Fer Lopez, Jhon Arias and David Wolfe.

The three biggest Premier League signings so far this summer in terms of fees paid have been for players from Bundesliga clubs, with Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike swapping the division for Liverpool and Benjamin Sesko joining Manchester United from RB Leipzig.