New Morecambe manager Ashvir Singh Johal has vowed to take the club back to the Football League.

Singh Johal became the first Sikh to take charge of a professional British club when he was named as the Shrimps' new boss on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old replaced Derek Adams, who was sacked on Monday, just a day after new owners Punjab Warriors completed the takeover which saved the club from extinction.

Singh Johal, who was a first-team coach under Kolo Toure at Wigan and also worked with Cesc Fabregas at Como, has a hefty in-tray, starting with building a squad as he only has five players under contract.

Morecambe, who were relegated from Sky Bet League Two last season, have had their first two National League games postponed after being suspended for failing to comply with the league's rules.

Singh Johal is due to be in the dugout as Morecambe are scheduled to open their campaign against Altrincham, though that game could also be in doubt given the club's lack of players.

Despite the uncertainty of the immediate future, the new boss is looking to the long term.

"The immediate priority right now is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to ensure Morecambe Football Club can perform well in the National League," he said in an interview with the club's website.

"I think the short-term plan this year is to make sure that we retain our place in the National League by playing exciting, energetic football and working hard. I think that is a short-term aim.

"The long-term aim is to build the processes, the infrastructure. There's a clear commitment from the owners about the direction they want the club to go in.

"OK, now it's about building, and it's about growing and making sure that in three, four, five years' time, this is a completely energised and galvanised more football club that thrives in the EFL."

At 30, Singh Johal, who never played professional football and worked his way up the coaching ranks with a 10-year stint at Leicester, is one of the youngest coaches to earn the UEFA Pro Licence.

On becoming a first-team manager for the first time, he added: "It's what I've wanted to do. It's been my dream since I was 14 or 15 years old.

"It's every single day that's been the target I've worked towards. But for me, now there's a new target, and the target is to make sure Morecambe is successful as a club.

"Make sure this year we don't just survive in the National League, we thrive."

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out applauded Singh Johal's appointment.

It said in a post on X: "History made. Congratulations to Ashvir Singh Johal on becoming the first Sikh manager in professional football.

"Fully deserved and also a significant milestone for representation in leadership within the game."