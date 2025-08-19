Catch the best of the Lionesses' Euro 2025 celebrations as England return home, visit Downing Street and party with fans in front of Buckingham Palace. (2:33)

Lionesses hero Michelle Agyemang has returned to Brighton on loan from Arsenal, the club has announced.

Agyemang was one of the stars of England's successful Women's European Championship title defence, which culminated in a penalty shootout victory over Spain. It was in the earlier knockout rounds that the 19-year-old made her mark, with late equalisers in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

She spent last season on loan at Brighton, during which she scored five goals in 22 appearances in all competitions. It was those performances that helped her seal her England debut before Euro 2025 where she scored within 41 seconds of being introduced from the bench.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michelle back for another season. We loved working with her last year, and seeing how much she progressed as part of the squad," Brighton manager Dario Vidosic said in a statement.

"What she achieved during the summer with England was incredible but not surprising. She has the character, work ethic and relentless nature of a champion. As a club we're incredibly proud of her.

"She was a pivotal part of our record-breaking season last year and we're excited for what this new season looks like with her in our attack."