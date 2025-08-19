NWSL Power Rankings: San Diego becomes KC's closest challenger

Open Extended Reactions

It's Tuesday, and another week of NWSL action is in the books, which means it's time for ESPN's Power Rankings.

Who's climbing the table? Who's in free fall? Our writers studied the action from across Matchday 16 to come up with this week's order of all 14 teams in the league. Let's dive in.

Previous ranking: 1

Next match: Saturday at Portland Thorns, 10 p.m. ET

When the Current's matchup with Orlando finally kicked off after a three-hour delay due to extreme heat, the game sure felt like ... both teams had been sitting around for hours, getting stiff and waiting to play. There were very few clear-cut chances in Saturday's 0-0 draw, with shots between the penalty spot and the goalline a downright rarity. Still, you won't find anyone ready to downgrade Kansas City from its spot as the NWSL's top dog. Uncertainty about when -- or if -- the match would take place mixed with a strong opponent makes a home point a respectable result.

Previous ranking: 4

Next match: Sunday vs. Racing Louisville, 8 p.m. ET

Unbeaten in its past five games, San Diego bested Bay FC on the road by a 2-1 scoreline on Saturday. Kenza Dali was an especially bright presence going forward, showing off her dazzling one-v-one ability, passing range and scoring chops throughout the night. It was Dali's strike from range that gave the Wave a two-goal cushion, one large enough to survive a penalty concession in the second half. Between their attacking joy and sharp transition defending that kept Racheal Kundananji quiet, it was a good outing for the visitors.

Previous ranking: 3

Next match: Thursday at Angel City, 10:30 p.m. ET

There's no perfect way to prepare for a road clash with Kansas City, but a lengthy weather delay due to extreme heat is just about the worst-case scenario. Still, those were the cards dealt to the Pride on Saturday, and the visitors managed to play things out to a 0-0 draw. That star striker Barbra Banda was forced to exit the field less than 15 minutes into the match due to injury put a damper on an otherwise positive result.

Previous ranking: 2

Next match: Saturday at Bay FC, 4 p.m. ET

The Spirit's 2-2 draw with Louisville on Friday was full of twists and turns. After Washington took the lead in the first half via a wonder strike from Sofia Cantore, it conceded two goals in the second half before a 100th-minute equalizer from Rosemonde Kouassi. Although they only earned a point, the Spirit were unfortunate with their concessions: a heavily deflected own goal and a penalty kick. That their allowed goals were fluky and that Trinity Rodman played more minutes -- she featured for the entire second half -- means there are reasons for optimism in the nation's capital.

Previous ranking: 5

Next match: Saturday vs. Kansas City Current, 10 p.m. ET

Every now and then, Olivia Moultrie pulls out a jaw-dropping moment to remind us all of her astonishing potential. The 19-year-old showed off one of those moments in the Thorns' 1-1 draw on the road against North Carolina on Saturday. Moultrie keyed Portland's entire goal sequence, spraying a gorgeous diagonal from central midfield out to the left wing before crashing the box to score the goal herself. You'll be hard-pressed to find many better individual moments from any player this season.

Previous ranking: 7

Next match: Sunday at San Diego Wave, 8 p.m. ET

Louisville's 2-2 draw with the Spirit was about as far from conventional as they come. Despite taking the lead via a wicked deflection on a Taylor Flint shot and a Savannah DeMelo penalty, Racing couldn't escape Audi Field with all three points. Deep in stoppage time, a costly turnover from Ary Borges in midfield allowed Rosemonde Kouassi to net an equalizer in the 100th minute. Louisville will regard Friday night as an opportunity lost, but a point on the road against the Spirit is nothing to sneeze at.

play 1:09 Washington Spirit grab late equalizer in stoppage time Rosemonde Kouassi scores late in stoppage time to level Washington with Racing Louisville before the final whistle.

Previous ranking: 6

Next match: Sunday at Houston Dash, 7 p.m. ET

The Reign have the unfortunate distinction of being the latest NWSL team to concede a goalkeeper goal, with Alyssa Naeher's equalizer in the 99th minute turning three points into one for Seattle on Monday. That goal from the U.S. women's national team legend was the finishing touch in a series of disappointing events: the hosts allowed three straight goals in the second half and watched as their 3-0 lead over Chicago turned into a 3-3 draw before the final whistle. Make that back-to-back games where Laura Harvey's team has conceded at least three goals.

Previous ranking: 9

Next match: Friday at Chicago Stars, 8 p.m. ET

Searching for their first victory since parting ways with coach Sean Nahas, the Courage hosted Portland on Saturday and had to settle for a 1-1 draw. North Carolina kept most of the ball, but there were chances at both ends: the two teams combined for 31 shots, the joint-highest total of the weekend. Jaedyn Shaw provided a real boost off the bench for the Courage, finding chances for both herself and her teammates -- it was Shaw's shot that created the rebound opportunity for Tyler Lussi's equalizer. Still, wins are proving elusive for North Carolina.

Previous ranking: 8

Next match: Saturday vs. Utah Royals, 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday's 2-1 loss to Houston was a full-on nightmare for Gotham. Despite Rose Lavelle getting up to her usual tight-space tricks and Esther González finding the opener via a finish in the eighth minute, a brutal own goal on a misplaced back pass from Emily Sonnett and a 93rd minute allowance turned a should-be victory into a surefire defeat. Inconsistency has become a worrying trend for Gotham, who have dropped points in seven of their past 10 regular season matches.

Previous ranking: 10

Next match: Thursday vs. Orlando Pride, 10:30 p.m. ET

With both teams on long winless streaks, Friday's meeting between Angel City and Utah had the potential to be a get-right game. Instead, those streaks continued thanks to a 0-0 draw. Alyssa Thompson and Christen Press posed the occasional threat on the counterattack and long throws into the box showed flashes of potential. On the whole, though, the visitors created precious few chances and totaled 0.4 xG, according to FBref. Angel City's struggles continue.

play 1:08 Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Utah Royals vs. Angel City FC, 08/16/2025

Previous ranking: 12

Next match: Sunday vs. Seattle Reign, 7 p.m. ET

The Dash needed just two shots to take down Gotham by a 2-1 scoreline on Sunday -- and only one of those shots found the back of Ann-Katrin Berger's net. Thanks to a goal from substitute Michelle Alozie that was preceded by an own goal from Emily Sonnett, the Dash pulled out one of the NWSL's all-time most efficient wins. Of course, barely troubling the opposition isn't a recipe for sustained success, but the points? They all count the same.

Previous ranking: 11

Next match: Saturday vs. Washington Spirit, 4 p.m. ET

Try as they might, Bay FC had very little going for them in the attack in a 2-1 home loss to San Diego on Saturday. They managed just nine shots, one of which was Caroline Conti's penalty in the 75th minute, and struggled to cap off their sporadic counterattacks with actual shots towards Kailen Sheridan's goal. There is good news, though: while they've gone five games without a win, Bay FC still find themselves just three points out of the final playoff spot.

Previous ranking: 13

Next match: Friday vs. North Carolina Courage, 8 p.m. ET

Alyssa. Naeher. Goal.

The Stars capped off the long weekend's NWSL action in style by scoring a goalkeeper goal. Trailing by one deep into second half stoppage time, the shot-stopper bagged an equalizer to rescue a point for Chicago in the 99th minute. Even more impressive, the visiting Stars clawed out of a three-goal hole in the second half, scoring all three of their goals after the 70th minute. There's plenty to criticize about Chicago, but being dull wasn't on the list on Monday.

Previous ranking: 14

Next match: Saturday at Gotham FC, 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah simply can't find a way to put three points on the board. Well, that's not entirely true: the Royals have put up three combined points in their past 11 games, but Friday's clash with Angel City was another winless effort in a 0-0 draw at home. While Utah out-shot their opponents 14 to 10 and created the odd high-quality chance in transition or from a set piece, it didn't do enough with its 56% possession on the evening. At this point, is anyone surprised?