Who has won Bundesliga? All-time German soccer winners list

Bundesliga is the highest level of the German football league system. It was founded in 1962 in Dortmund. Bayern Munich has won more championships than any other team, with 33 titles. Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach trail them, with 5 titles a piece.

Bayern Munich took home their most recent title at the end of the 2024-25 season. Check out the all-time winners list below:

2024-25: Bayern Munich

2023-24: Bayern Leverkusen

2022-23: Bayern Munich

2021-22: Bayern Munich

2020-21: Bayern Munich

2019-20: Bayern Munich

2018-19: Bayern Munich

2017-18: Bayern Munich

2016-17: Bayern Munich

2015-16: Bayern Munich

2014-15: Bayern Munich

2013-14: Bayern Munich

2012-13: Bayern Munich

2011-12: Borussia Dortmund

2010-11: Borussia Dortmund

2009-10: Bayern Munich

2008-09: VfL Wolfsburg

2007-08: Bayern Munich

2006-07: VfB Stuttgart

2005-06: Bayern Munich

2004-05: Bayern Munich

2003-04: Werder Bremen

2002-03: Bayern Munich

2001-02: Borussia Dortmund

2000-01: Bayern Munich

1999-00: Bayern Munich

1998-99: Bayern Munich

1997-98: 1. FC Kaiserslautern

1996-97: Bayern Munich

1995-96: Borussia Dortmund

1994-95: Borussia Dortmund

1993-94: Bayern Munich

1992-93: Werder Bremen

1991-92: VfB Stuttgart

1990-91: 1. FC Kaiserslautern

1989-90: Bayern Munich

1988-89: Bayern Munich

1987-88: Werder Bremen

1986-87: Bayern Munich

1985-86: Bayern Munich

1984-85: Bayern Munich

1983-84: VfB Stuttgart

1982-83: Hamburger SV

1981-82: Hamburger SV

1980-81: Bayern Munich

1979-80: Bayern Munich

1978-79: Hamburger SV

1977-78: 1. FC Köln

1976-77: Borussia Mönchengladbach

1975-76: Borussia Mönchengladbach

1974-75: Borussia Mönchengladbach

1973-74: Bayern Munich

1972-73: Bayern Munich

1971-72: Bayern Munich

1970-71: Borussia Mönchengladbach

1969-70: Borussia Mönchengladbach

1968-69: Bayern Munich

1967-68: 1. FC Nürnberg

1966-67: Eintracht Braunschweig

1965-66: 1860 Munich

1964-65: Werder Bremen

1963-64: 1. FC Köln

