          Who has won Bundesliga? All-time German soccer winners list

          Bayern Munich has won more Bundesliga titles than any other team. Stefan Matzke - sampics/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 20, 2025, 02:47 PM

          Bundesliga is the highest level of the German football league system. It was founded in 1962 in Dortmund. Bayern Munich has won more championships than any other team, with 33 titles. Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach trail them, with 5 titles a piece.

          Bayern Munich took home their most recent title at the end of the 2024-25 season. Check out the all-time winners list below:

          2024-25: Bayern Munich

          2023-24: Bayern Leverkusen

          2022-23: Bayern Munich

          2021-22: Bayern Munich

          2020-21: Bayern Munich

          2019-20: Bayern Munich

          2018-19: Bayern Munich

          2017-18: Bayern Munich

          2016-17: Bayern Munich

          2015-16: Bayern Munich

          2014-15: Bayern Munich

          2013-14: Bayern Munich

          2012-13: Bayern Munich

          2011-12: Borussia Dortmund

          2010-11: Borussia Dortmund

          2009-10: Bayern Munich

          2008-09: VfL Wolfsburg

          2007-08: Bayern Munich

          2006-07: VfB Stuttgart

          2005-06: Bayern Munich

          2004-05: Bayern Munich

          2003-04: Werder Bremen

          2002-03: Bayern Munich

          2001-02: Borussia Dortmund

          2000-01: Bayern Munich

          1999-00: Bayern Munich

          1998-99: Bayern Munich

          1997-98: 1. FC Kaiserslautern

          1996-97: Bayern Munich

          1995-96: Borussia Dortmund

          1994-95: Borussia Dortmund

          1993-94: Bayern Munich

          1992-93: Werder Bremen

          1991-92: VfB Stuttgart

          1990-91: 1. FC Kaiserslautern

          1989-90: Bayern Munich

          1988-89: Bayern Munich

          1987-88: Werder Bremen

          1986-87: Bayern Munich

          1985-86: Bayern Munich

          1984-85: Bayern Munich

          1983-84: VfB Stuttgart

          1982-83: Hamburger SV

          1981-82: Hamburger SV

          1980-81: Bayern Munich

          1979-80: Bayern Munich

          1978-79: Hamburger SV

          1977-78: 1. FC Köln

          1976-77: Borussia Mönchengladbach

          1975-76: Borussia Mönchengladbach

          1974-75: Borussia Mönchengladbach

          1973-74: Bayern Munich

          1972-73: Bayern Munich

          1971-72: Bayern Munich

          1970-71: Borussia Mönchengladbach

          1969-70: Borussia Mönchengladbach

          1968-69: Bayern Munich

          1967-68: 1. FC Nürnberg

          1966-67: Eintracht Braunschweig

          1965-66: 1860 Munich

          1964-65: Werder Bremen

          1963-64: 1. FC Köln

