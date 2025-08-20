Who has won Bundesliga? All-time German soccer winners list

Bundesliga is the highest level of the German football league system. It was founded in 1962 in Dortmund. Bayern Munich has won more championships than any other team, with 33 titles. Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach trail them, with 5 titles a piece.
Bayern Munich took home their most recent title at the end of the 2024-25 season. Check out the all-time winners list below:
2024-25: Bayern Munich
2023-24: Bayern Leverkusen
2022-23: Bayern Munich
2021-22: Bayern Munich
2020-21: Bayern Munich
2019-20: Bayern Munich
2018-19: Bayern Munich
2017-18: Bayern Munich
2016-17: Bayern Munich
2015-16: Bayern Munich
2014-15: Bayern Munich
2013-14: Bayern Munich
2012-13: Bayern Munich
2011-12: Borussia Dortmund
2010-11: Borussia Dortmund
2009-10: Bayern Munich
2008-09: VfL Wolfsburg
2007-08: Bayern Munich
2006-07: VfB Stuttgart
2005-06: Bayern Munich
2004-05: Bayern Munich
2003-04: Werder Bremen
2002-03: Bayern Munich
2001-02: Borussia Dortmund
2000-01: Bayern Munich
1999-00: Bayern Munich
1998-99: Bayern Munich
1997-98: 1. FC Kaiserslautern
1996-97: Bayern Munich
1995-96: Borussia Dortmund
1994-95: Borussia Dortmund
1993-94: Bayern Munich
1992-93: Werder Bremen
1991-92: VfB Stuttgart
1990-91: 1. FC Kaiserslautern
1989-90: Bayern Munich
1988-89: Bayern Munich
1987-88: Werder Bremen
1986-87: Bayern Munich
1985-86: Bayern Munich
1984-85: Bayern Munich
1983-84: VfB Stuttgart
1982-83: Hamburger SV
1981-82: Hamburger SV
1980-81: Bayern Munich
1979-80: Bayern Munich
1978-79: Hamburger SV
1977-78: 1. FC Köln
1976-77: Borussia Mönchengladbach
1975-76: Borussia Mönchengladbach
1974-75: Borussia Mönchengladbach
1973-74: Bayern Munich
1972-73: Bayern Munich
1971-72: Bayern Munich
1970-71: Borussia Mönchengladbach
1969-70: Borussia Mönchengladbach
1968-69: Bayern Munich
1967-68: 1. FC Nürnberg
1966-67: Eintracht Braunschweig
1965-66: 1860 Munich
1964-65: Werder Bremen
1963-64: 1. FC Köln
For more soccer coverage, check out the ESPN hub page for scores, schedules, transfer news, and more.