Who has won Serie A? All-time Italian soccer champions list

Serie A is the highest level of the Italian football league system. It was founded in 1898 as Campionato nazionale di calcio and renamed Serie A in 1929.

Juventus has won more championships than any other team, with 36 titles. Inter Milan and AC Milan trail them at 20 and 19 titles, respectively.

Napoli took home their fourth title at the end of the 2024-25 season. Check out the all-time winners list below:

2024-25: Napoli

2023-24: Inter Milan

2022-23: Napoli

2021-22: AC Milan

2020-21: Inter Milan

2019-20: Juventus

2018-19: Juventus

2017-18: Juventus

2016-17: Juventus

2015-16: Juventus

2014-15: Juventus

2013-14: Juventus

2012-13: Juventus

2011-12: Juventus

2010-11: AC Milan

2009-10: Inter Milan

2008-09: Inter Milan

2007-08: Inter Milan

2006-07: Inter Milan

2005-06: Inter Milan

2004-05: None

2003-04: AC Milan

2002-03: Juventus

2001-02: Juventus

2000-01: AS Roma

1999-2000: Lazio

1998-99: AC Milan

1997-98: Juventus

1996-97: Juventus

1995-96: AC Milan

1994-95: Juventus

1993-94: AC Milan

1992-93: AC Milan

1991-92: AC Milan

1990-91: Sampdoria

1989-90: Napoli

1988-89: Inter Milan

1987-88: AC Milan

1986-87: Napoli

1985-86: Juventus

1984-85: Verona

1983-84: Juventus

1982-83: AS Roma

1981-82: Juventus

1980-81: Juventus

1979-80: Inter Milan

1978-79: AC Milan

1977-78: Juventus

1976-77: Juventus

1975-76: Torino

1974-75: Juventus

1973-74: Lazio

1972-73: Juventus

1971-72: Juventus

1970-71: Inter Milan

1969-70: Cagliari

1968-69: Fiorentina

1967-68: AC Milan

1966-67: Juventus

1965-66: Inter Milan

1964-65: Inter Milan

1963-64: Bologna

1962-63: Inter Milan

1961-62: AC Milan

1960-61: Juventus

1959-60: Juventus

1958-59: AC Milan

1957-58: Juventus

1956-57: AC Milan

1955-56: Fiorentina

1954-55: AC Milan

1953-54: Inter Milan

1952-53: Inter Milan

1951-52: Juventus

1950-51: AC Milan

1949-50: Juventus

1948-49: Torino

1947-48: Torino

1946-47: Torino

1945-46: Torino

1944-45: Canceled due to World War II

1943-44: Canceled due to World War II

1942-43: Torino

1941-42: AS Roma

1940-41: Bologna

1939-40: Ambrosiana (Inter)

1938-39: Bologna

1937-38: Ambrosiana (Inter)

1936-37: Bologna

1935-36: Bologna

1934-35: Juventus

1933-34: Juventus

1932-33: Juventus

1931-32: Juventus

1930-31: Juventus

1929-30: Ambrosiana SS

1928-29: Bologna

1927-28: FBC Torino

1926-27: FBC Torino (revoked)

1925-26: FBC Juventus

1924-25: Bologna FBC

1923-24: Genoa FBC

1922-23: Genoa FBC

1921-22: US Novese (FIGC); US Pro Vercelli (CCI)

1920-21: US Pro Vercelli

1919-20: FBC Internazionale

1918-19: Canceled due to World War I

1917-18: Canceled due to World War I

1916-17: Canceled due to World War I

1915-16: Genoa FBC

1914-15: Casale

1913-14: Pro Vercelli

1912-13: Pro Vercelli

1911-12: Pro Vercelli

1910-11: FBC Internazionale

1909-10: Pro Vercelli

1908-09: Pro Vercelli

1907-08: Milan FBC

1906-07: Milan FBC

1905-06: FBC Juventus

1904-05: Genoa FBC

1903-04: Genoa FBC

1902-03: Genoa FBC

1901-02: Milan Cricket & FBC

1900-01: Genoa FBC

1899-1900: Genoa Cricket & Athletic Club

1898-99: Genoa Cricket & Athletic Club

