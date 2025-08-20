        <
          Who has won Serie A? All-time Italian soccer champions list

          Serie A is the highest level of the Italian football league system. It was founded in 1898 as Campionato nazionale di calcio and renamed Serie A in 1929.

          Juventus has won more championships than any other team, with 36 titles. Inter Milan and AC Milan trail them at 20 and 19 titles, respectively.

          Napoli took home their fourth title at the end of the 2024-25 season. Check out the all-time winners list below:

          2024-25: Napoli

          2023-24: Inter Milan

          2022-23: Napoli

          2021-22: AC Milan

          2020-21: Inter Milan

          2019-20: Juventus

          2018-19: Juventus

          2017-18: Juventus

          2016-17: Juventus

          2015-16: Juventus

          2014-15: Juventus

          2013-14: Juventus

          2012-13: Juventus

          2011-12: Juventus

          2010-11: AC Milan

          2009-10: Inter Milan

          2008-09: Inter Milan

          2007-08: Inter Milan

          2006-07: Inter Milan

          2005-06: Inter Milan

          2004-05: None

          2003-04: AC Milan

          2002-03: Juventus

          2001-02: Juventus

          2000-01: AS Roma

          1999-2000: Lazio

          1998-99: AC Milan

          1997-98: Juventus

          1996-97: Juventus

          1995-96: AC Milan

          1994-95: Juventus

          1993-94: AC Milan

          1992-93: AC Milan

          1991-92: AC Milan

          1990-91: Sampdoria

          1989-90: Napoli

          1988-89: Inter Milan

          1987-88: AC Milan

          1986-87: Napoli

          1985-86: Juventus

          1984-85: Verona

          1983-84: Juventus

          1982-83: AS Roma

          1981-82: Juventus

          1980-81: Juventus

          1979-80: Inter Milan

          1978-79: AC Milan

          1977-78: Juventus

          1976-77: Juventus

          1975-76: Torino

          1974-75: Juventus

          1973-74: Lazio

          1972-73: Juventus

          1971-72: Juventus

          1970-71: Inter Milan

          1969-70: Cagliari

          1968-69: Fiorentina

          1967-68: AC Milan

          1966-67: Juventus

          1965-66: Inter Milan

          1964-65: Inter Milan

          1963-64: Bologna

          1962-63: Inter Milan

          1961-62: AC Milan

          1960-61: Juventus

          1959-60: Juventus

          1958-59: AC Milan

          1957-58: Juventus

          1956-57: AC Milan

          1955-56: Fiorentina

          1954-55: AC Milan

          1953-54: Inter Milan

          1952-53: Inter Milan

          1951-52: Juventus

          1950-51: AC Milan

          1949-50: Juventus

          1948-49: Torino

          1947-48: Torino

          1946-47: Torino

          1945-46: Torino

          1944-45: Canceled due to World War II

          1943-44: Canceled due to World War II

          1942-43: Torino

          1941-42: AS Roma

          1940-41: Bologna

          1939-40: Ambrosiana (Inter)

          1938-39: Bologna

          1937-38: Ambrosiana (Inter)

          1936-37: Bologna

          1935-36: Bologna

          1934-35: Juventus

          1933-34: Juventus

          1932-33: Juventus

          1931-32: Juventus

          1930-31: Juventus

          1929-30: Ambrosiana SS

          1928-29: Bologna

          1927-28: FBC Torino

          1926-27: FBC Torino (revoked)

          1925-26: FBC Juventus

          1924-25: Bologna FBC

          1923-24: Genoa FBC

          1922-23: Genoa FBC

          1921-22: US Novese (FIGC); US Pro Vercelli (CCI)

          1920-21: US Pro Vercelli

          1919-20: FBC Internazionale

          1918-19: Canceled due to World War I

          1917-18: Canceled due to World War I

          1916-17: Canceled due to World War I

          1915-16: Genoa FBC

          1914-15: Casale

          1913-14: Pro Vercelli

          1912-13: Pro Vercelli

          1911-12: Pro Vercelli

          1910-11: FBC Internazionale

          1909-10: Pro Vercelli

          1908-09: Pro Vercelli

          1907-08: Milan FBC

          1906-07: Milan FBC

          1905-06: FBC Juventus

          1904-05: Genoa FBC

          1903-04: Genoa FBC

          1902-03: Genoa FBC

          1901-02: Milan Cricket & FBC

          1900-01: Genoa FBC

          1899-1900: Genoa Cricket & Athletic Club

          1898-99: Genoa Cricket & Athletic Club

