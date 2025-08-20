Who has won Serie A? All-time Italian soccer champions list

Serie A is the highest level of the Italian football league system. It was founded in 1898 as Campionato nazionale di calcio and renamed Serie A in 1929.
Juventus has won more championships than any other team, with 36 titles. Inter Milan and AC Milan trail them at 20 and 19 titles, respectively.
Napoli took home their fourth title at the end of the 2024-25 season. Check out the all-time winners list below:
2024-25: Napoli
2023-24: Inter Milan
2022-23: Napoli
2021-22: AC Milan
2020-21: Inter Milan
2019-20: Juventus
2018-19: Juventus
2017-18: Juventus
2016-17: Juventus
2015-16: Juventus
2014-15: Juventus
2013-14: Juventus
2012-13: Juventus
2011-12: Juventus
2010-11: AC Milan
2009-10: Inter Milan
2008-09: Inter Milan
2007-08: Inter Milan
2006-07: Inter Milan
2005-06: Inter Milan
2004-05: None
2003-04: AC Milan
2002-03: Juventus
2001-02: Juventus
2000-01: AS Roma
1999-2000: Lazio
1998-99: AC Milan
1997-98: Juventus
1996-97: Juventus
1995-96: AC Milan
1994-95: Juventus
1993-94: AC Milan
1992-93: AC Milan
1991-92: AC Milan
1990-91: Sampdoria
1989-90: Napoli
1988-89: Inter Milan
1987-88: AC Milan
1986-87: Napoli
1985-86: Juventus
1984-85: Verona
1983-84: Juventus
1982-83: AS Roma
1981-82: Juventus
1980-81: Juventus
1979-80: Inter Milan
1978-79: AC Milan
1977-78: Juventus
1976-77: Juventus
1975-76: Torino
1974-75: Juventus
1973-74: Lazio
1972-73: Juventus
1971-72: Juventus
1970-71: Inter Milan
1969-70: Cagliari
1968-69: Fiorentina
1967-68: AC Milan
1966-67: Juventus
1965-66: Inter Milan
1964-65: Inter Milan
1963-64: Bologna
1962-63: Inter Milan
1961-62: AC Milan
1960-61: Juventus
1959-60: Juventus
1958-59: AC Milan
1957-58: Juventus
1956-57: AC Milan
1955-56: Fiorentina
1954-55: AC Milan
1953-54: Inter Milan
1952-53: Inter Milan
1951-52: Juventus
1950-51: AC Milan
1949-50: Juventus
1948-49: Torino
1947-48: Torino
1946-47: Torino
1945-46: Torino
1944-45: Canceled due to World War II
1943-44: Canceled due to World War II
1942-43: Torino
1941-42: AS Roma
1940-41: Bologna
1939-40: Ambrosiana (Inter)
1938-39: Bologna
1937-38: Ambrosiana (Inter)
1936-37: Bologna
1935-36: Bologna
1934-35: Juventus
1933-34: Juventus
1932-33: Juventus
1931-32: Juventus
1930-31: Juventus
1929-30: Ambrosiana SS
1928-29: Bologna
1927-28: FBC Torino
1926-27: FBC Torino (revoked)
1925-26: FBC Juventus
1924-25: Bologna FBC
1923-24: Genoa FBC
1922-23: Genoa FBC
1921-22: US Novese (FIGC); US Pro Vercelli (CCI)
1920-21: US Pro Vercelli
1919-20: FBC Internazionale
1918-19: Canceled due to World War I
1917-18: Canceled due to World War I
1916-17: Canceled due to World War I
1915-16: Genoa FBC
1914-15: Casale
1913-14: Pro Vercelli
1912-13: Pro Vercelli
1911-12: Pro Vercelli
1910-11: FBC Internazionale
1909-10: Pro Vercelli
1908-09: Pro Vercelli
1907-08: Milan FBC
1906-07: Milan FBC
1905-06: FBC Juventus
1904-05: Genoa FBC
1903-04: Genoa FBC
1902-03: Genoa FBC
1901-02: Milan Cricket & FBC
1900-01: Genoa FBC
1899-1900: Genoa Cricket & Athletic Club
1898-99: Genoa Cricket & Athletic Club
