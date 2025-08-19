Tottenham Hotspur 's Mathys Tel said he will not be brought down by the racial abuse he was subjected to on social media.
Tel, 20, was targeted after he missed a spot-kick in Tottenham's penalty shootout defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in last week's UEFA Super Cup.
Spurs issued a statement to say they were "disgusted" with the abuse.
And in a message posted to Instagram on Tuesday, France under-21 international Tel, whose loan deal from Bayern Munich was made permanent in a £30 million deal in June, wrote: "Everyone, after the last few days have passed, I wanted to thank you all for your messages of support.
"Racism has no place in our society. Every day is a learning curve and every day is a lesson.
"I know where I come from, where I started, and none of this will bring me down. With work and humility, respect reigns. Thank you all."