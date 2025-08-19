        <
        >

          Tottenham's Mathys Tel: Racist abuse won't bring me down

          • PA
          Aug 19, 2025, 10:15 PM

          Tottenham Hotspur 's Mathys Tel said he will not be brought down by the racial abuse he was subjected to on social media.

          Tel, 20, was targeted after he missed a spot-kick in Tottenham's penalty shootout defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in last week's UEFA Super Cup.

          Spurs issued a statement to say they were "disgusted" with the abuse.

          And in a message posted to Instagram on Tuesday, France under-21 international Tel, whose loan deal from Bayern Munich was made permanent in a £30 million deal in June, wrote: "Everyone, after the last few days have passed, I wanted to thank you all for your messages of support.

          "Racism has no place in our society. Every day is a learning curve and every day is a lesson.

          "I know where I come from, where I started, and none of this will bring me down. With work and humility, respect reigns. Thank you all."