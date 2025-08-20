Transfer rumors, news: Liverpool ready £130m move for Isak

Don Hutchison explains why Alexander Isak's Instagram post about wanting to leave Newcastle doesn't guarantee him a move away from the club. (1:36)

Liverpool have sanctioned a £130m move to land Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, while Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has fallen out with his club. Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

- Liverpool have sanctioned a British record £130 million move to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak that will be put to the Magpies after the clubs face each other in the Premier League at St James' Park on Monday, claims The Sun. The Reds are confident this will lead to Newcastle letting the 25-year-old leave after he put out a statement on Instagram on Tuesday claiming that promises had been broken, though that hasn't been well received by the club and the Daily Mail suggests Newcastle's stance may even have hardened. Liverpool also want to sign Crystal Palace center back Marc Guéhi for £35m before the end of the window.

- Manchester City have reached an agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma on a contract that will run until 2030, as reported by Nicolo Schira. City are now working to reach a deal that would allow them to sign the 26-year-old from Les Parisiens, who have left the door open to a departure but want a fee of around €50m. Talks will advance as soon as Ederson leaves the Etihad, with the Brazil international having agreed personal terms with Galatasaray.

- Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, says Fabrizio Romano, as there is an excellent relationship between Man United CEO Omar Berrada and Chelsea's hierarchy. The 21-year-old only wants to join Chelsea and has turned down an approach from Bayern Munich in the last 48 hours. There is no chance of him joining the Bavarians, but Man United are holding out for a fee of around £50m.

- Atalanta are looking at AC Milan and USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, which adds that new boss Ivan Juric wants to sign a versatile midfielder. It would take a €25m bid to land the 22-year-old, with Napoli having offered a similar amount when they showed interest earlier in the window. Nottingham Forest have also made enquiries and spoke to Musah but never made an impactful offer. Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri reportedly likes the player, but already has plenty of options in midfield.

- AC Milan, Inter MIlan and Juventus are all looking at signing Marseille midfielder Adrien Rabiot, reports Footmercato. This comes after Marseille announced that he and Jonathan Rowe were put on the transfer list "due to unacceptable behavior in the locker room after the match against Stade Rennais FC." Milan had already been interested in the midfielder, especially since Allegri's arrival, Inter are prioritizing midfield and the 30-year-old only left Juventus as a free agent a year ago. Sky Sports Italia suggests that Rowe has already reached an agreement with Bologna.

EXPERT TAKE

- RB Leipzig are stepping up talks to permanently sign Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku. (Athletic)

- Newcastle United could try to sign Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins if Villa land Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. (TEAMtalk)

- Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze's £50m move to Tottenham Hotspur is expected to be agreed in the next two to three days. (Daily Mail)

- Palace want Southampton winger Tyler Dibling, 19, to replace Eze. (TalkSPORT)

- Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Kang-in Lee is weighing up his options, with Napoli and several unnamed Premier League clubs being interested in the 24-year-old. (L'Equipe)

- Tottenham Hotspur have identified Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche as an alternative to Manchester City winger Savinho. (Independent)

- Roma have reached an agreement with Manchester United on a deal for Jadon Sanco worth €19m plus €5m in add-ons. Both clubs are now trying to convince the winger to make the move. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Napoli are looking to sign a striker following Romelu Lukaku's injury, with Roma's Artem Dovbyk and Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund being considered. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Napoli have also been offered AS Monaco striker Breel Embolo, who has a contract that runs until 2026 and seems ready to leave. (Nicolo Schira)

- AC Milan have added Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface to their list of striker options alongside Hojlund and Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic. (Sky Sports Italia)

- Internazionale want to sign Roma midfielder Manu Kone and are willing to offer €45m for the 24-year-old, while the Giallorossi want over €50m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Talks are in progress for Lille winger Edon Zhegrova to join Juventus. (Nicolo Schira)

- Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado is of interest to Wolves and West Ham, but the 21-year-old doesn't want to leave. (Marca)

- Al Ahli saw a €25m offer to sign Manuel Locatelli rejected, with Juventus wanting €40m, but the Saudi Pro League club aren't giving up on the midfielder as they know Juve need to bring in funds. (Tuttosport)

- Loic Bade has a medical scheduled ahead of joining Bayer Leverkusen from Sevilla in a deal worth €25m plus add-ons. He will sign a contract that runs until 2030. (Florian Plettenberg)

-- Nottingham Forest are finalizing the last details with Juventus to sign midfielder Douglas Luiz for £25m. (Fabrizio Romano)

-- Bayer Leverkusen and Bournemouth have reached a full agreement for winger Amine Adli to join the Cherries for €21m plus a potential €9m in add-ons. Leverkusen have given the green light for a medical. (Florian Plettenberg)