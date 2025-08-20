Don Hutchison explains why Alexander Isak's Instagram post about wanting to leave Newcastle doesn't guarantee him a move away from the club. (1:36)

Alexander Isak's future at Newcastle has been the talk of the summer transfer window.

Newcastle's star forward reported back late after the summer break, has trained with his former club Real Sociedad and most recently was the only member of the 2024-25 Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) team of the year not to attend the award ceremony, citing "everything going on."

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now -- and why change is in the best interest of everyone, not just myself," Isak said on Instagram.

And after Newcastle fans sang chants of "greedy b------" directed at Isak during their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, the possibility of the Sweden international turning out in the club's famous black and white again is in doubt.

It has been a transfer saga that has taken over the summer, ESPN takes a look at all the major points surrounding Isak's situation at Newcastle so far.

Alexander Isak's Newcastle future has been the big transfer story of the summer. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

July 15 -- Liverpool express their Interest in Isak

Sources tell ESPN that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Isak with Arne Slot searching for a new No. 9. Newcastle's stance is that they are unwilling to let Isak leave the club.

July 19 -- Isak misses Newcastle friendly

Isak is not involved as Newcastle officially began their preseason with a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Celtic. Boss Eddie Howe said his star man was absent due to transfer speculation linking him away from the club.

"It was my decision," Howe said postmatch. "He travelled back to Glasgow with us but I decided to send him home due to the speculation around him."

"But I'm confident he will be a Newcastle player come the end of the window," Howe added.

July 22 -- Al Hilal consider Isak deal

Amid intense links with a move to Anfield, sources tell ESPN that Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal are exploring a deal for the forward.

Isak is dicussed internally, including with manager Simone Inzaghi and financial details surrounding a possible deal are gathered, but no formal contact is made from Al Hilal, the source said.

July 23 -- Liverpool beat Newcastle to Hugo Ekitike signing

Hugo Ekitike signed for Liverpool with Newcastle close to his signature beforehand. Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool complete the signing of Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth an initial £69m ($92.8m).

Ekitike was heavily linked to Newcastle, and close to a move earlier in July, however his move to Tyneside didn't materialise, and he was announced as a Liverpool player after a chat with Arne Slot sold him on a move to Anfield.

July 24 -- Isak left out of preseason squad, open to move away

Isak is not included in Eddie Howe's squad for their preseason tour Asia, with the club saying he missed out due to a "minor thigh injury."

Sources tell ESPN that he is open to a move away from the club, but Newcastle maintain he is not available for transfer.

He goes on to miss the entirety of the club's preseason schedule.

July 31 -- Isak training away from Newcastle

ESPN reports that Isak is training and recovering from injury at his former club Real Sociedad's training ground Zubieta, outside San Sebastián.

Aug. 1 -- Newcastle reject Liverpool bid for Isak

Newcastle reject a £110m ($145m) bid for Isak, well below their asking fee of £150m, sources tell ESPN.

Sources also tell ESPN that Liverpool are not planning a second bid for the striker after the nature of Newcastle's rejection meant the club felt as though a second bid would be pointless.

Aug. 2 -- Newcastle make Benjamin Sesko bid

Perhaps in response to Liverpool's bid for Isak a day earlier, Newcastle make a formal bid for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, for a fee around £65.4 million.

Sources tell ESPN that Newcastle are accelerating talks with Leipzig for the striker.

Aug. 4 -- Isak returns to Newcastle training

Isak returns to Newcastle training after missing the side's preseason tour of Asia and training at Real Sociedad to rehab a thigh injury.

He is told to train separately from his teammates.

Aug. 5 -- Newcastle make second Sesko bid

Newcastle make an improved bid for Leipzig striker Sesko, Manchester United also bid. Both offers are in the region of £65.4m, sources tell ESPN.

Sesko is left out of Leipzig's squad for the side's friendly against Atalanta as a move away from the Bundesliga looks increasingly likely.

Aug. 7 -- Man United sign Sesko

Newcastle put in two bids for Sesko, but Man United was his preferred destination. Manchester United/Manchester United via Getty Images

Man United complete the signing of Benjamin Sesko on a five-year contract in a deal worth in region of €85m.

Sesko is the second striker of the window that Newcastle have missed out on after Eketike signed for Liverpool. Sources tell ESPN that Sesko's clear preference was a move to Old Trafford.

Aug. 8 -- Eddie Howe's plea

Speaking after Newcastle's preseason draw with Espanyol at St. James' Park, Howe made it clear that he wants Isak back in the fold.

"I'd want Alex to be playing today, I'd want him training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us -- let me make that absolutely clear. There's no part of me that doesn't want that outcome," Howe said.

Aug. 16 -- Isak misses Premier League opener

Isak is left out of Newcastle's squad for their Premier League opener against Aston Villa.

Newcastle struggle going forward, and fail to score against a 10-man Villa with their top-scorer for the last two seasons absent. They start their season with a 0-0 draw.

Aug. 19 -- Isak misses PFA award ceremony

Isak does not attend the PFA awards evening in Manchester, he is the only player selected in the PFA team of the year not to be present, five current Liverpool players take to the stage to receive their awards.

He is also nominated for the PFA men's player of the year award, which Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah goes on to win for a record third time.

Aug. 19 -- Isak breaks his silence

Isak breaks his silence over the summer and takes to Instagram to say that promises made to him at Newcastle have been broken and his trust in the club has been lost.

"I've kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken," he said. "The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

"When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue. That's where things are for me right now -- and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself."

Aug. 19 -- Newcastle respond to Isak

Newcastle release a statement saying they would welcome Isak back into the squad and that he remains unavailable for transfer.

"We are clear in response that Alex remains under contract and that no commitment has ever been made by a club official that Alex can leave Newcastle United this summer," the statement read.

"As explained to Alex and his representatives, we must always take into consideration the best interests of Newcastle United, the team and our supporters in all decisions and we have been clear that the conditions of a sale this summer have not transpired.

"We do not foresee those conditions being met.

"This is a proud football club with proud traditions and we strive to retain our family feel. Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates."