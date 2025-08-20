Open Extended Reactions

After a successful return following a 20-year hiatus last season, the ASEAN Club Championship is back for the 2025-26 campaign.

Officially known as the 2025-26 Shopee Cup, 12 teams from seven nations will vie to be the kings of Southeast Asian club football.

Thai League 1 champions Buriram United will be the team to beat after they claimed the title last term with a penalty shootout win over Công An Hà Nội -- after both teams played out a thrilling 5-5 draw over two legs in the final.

There will also be plenty of intrigue surrounding the five debuting teams, especially with Malaysia Super League giants Johor Darul Ta'zim among them.

STANDINGS

Group A GP W D L GD PTS 1 - BGPU 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - Buriram 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 - CAHN 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 - DH Cebu 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 - Selangor 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 - Tampines 0 0 0 0 0 0 1st and 2nd qualify for semifinals

Group B GP W D L GD PTS 1 - BUFC 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - Johor DT 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 - LC Sailors 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 - Svay Rieng 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 - Shan United 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 - Nam Định 0 0 0 0 0 0 1st and 2nd qualify for semifinals

With the 12 teams divided into two groups, each side will play a total of five home-and-away games with only the top two in each group advancing to the knockout round. The semifinals and final will be played over two legs.

Ten clubs qualified automatically, before Philippines' DH Cebu and Myanmar's Shan United completed the group-stage lineup after seeing off Kasuka of Brunei Darussalam and Ezra of Laos respectively in the playoffs.

Group A will deliver a rematch of last season's final with both Buriram and CAHN likely to be contending once more, while another Thai powerhouse in BG Pathum United should also be fancying their chances.

Three debutants in traditional Malaysian giants Selangor, five-time Singapore Premier League champions Tampines Rovers and Cebu round off Group A. It is worth noting that Tampines are the only other past winners other than Buriram -- as they won the tournament in its previous guise back in 2005.

Meanwhile, JDT and Bangkok United -- both also making their first appearances -- should be among the frontrunners in Group B alongside current SPL champions Lion City Sailors.

Vietnam's second representatives Thép Xanh Nam Định will be hoping to emulate CAHN's feats from last season, while Cambodia's PKR Svay Rieng and Shan are the other teams in the Group B.

WHEN TO WATCH

Aug. 20

BG Pathum United vs. Công An Hà Nội (7 p.m., Pathum Thani)

Buriram United vs. Selangor (7 p.m., Buriram)

DH Cebu vs. Tampines Rovers (7 p.m., Manila)

Aug. 21

Johor Darul Ta'zim vs. Lion City Sailors (5:30 p.m., Johor Bahru)

Shan United vs. PKR Svay Rieng (6 p.m., Yangon)

Sept. 24

BG Pathum United vs. Buriram United (7 p.m., Pathum Thani)

Công An Hà Nội vs, DH Cebu (7:30 p.m., Hanoi)

Selangor vs. Tampines Rovers (9 p.m., Petaling Jaya)

Sept. 25

Johor Darul Ta'zim vs. Bangkok United (5:30 p.m., Johor Bahru)

Thép Xanh Nam Định vs. PKR Svay Rieng (7:30 p.m., Ninh Bình)

