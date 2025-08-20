Open Extended Reactions

The fallout from Santos' 6-0 defeat against Vasco da Gama continued on Tuesday as Neymar confronted angry fans at the club's training ground.

Supporters upset by Sunday's defeat protested at Santos' CT Rei Pele training facilities in Baixada Santista and were met by Brazil's all-time record goal scorer Neymar.

In a video seen by ESPN Brasil, Neymar listens to their complains and is even threatened with violence before telling the group that "[Santos] are trying to change things."

Neymar backed fans who wanted to curse and insult Santos following the defeat. Rapha Marques/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

Philippe Coutinho scored twice in the game to leave Santos 15th out of 20 teams in the Brazilian Serie A table. Head coach Cléber Xavier was sacked by Santos as a result of the defeat.

Neymar, for whom it was the worst defeat of his career, was overcome with emotion at full-time and consoled on the pitch by a member of the club's backroom staff.

"I'm ashamed. I'm totally disappointed with our performance. The fans have every right to protest, obviously without using violence ... But if they want to curse and insult, they're in their right," Neymar said postmatch.

"It's a feeling of extreme shame. I've never experienced this in my life. Unfortunately, it happened. The tears were from anger, from everything. Unfortunately, I can't help in every way. Anyway, it was total s---, that's the reality."